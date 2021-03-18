VFLW Fixture and Results

Download the 2021 Full Fixture

Round 6

Game 1: Hawthorn 1.9-15 def by Essendon 4.5-29
Game 2: Southern Saints 5.5-35 def Williamstown 4.1-25
Game 3: North Melbourne 4.6-30 def by Darebin 6.6-42
Game 4: Port Melbourne 6.6-42 def Western Bulldogs 1.2-8
Game 5: Casey Demons 4.6-30 def by Geelong 5.2-32
Game 6: Collingwood 2.10-22 def Carlton 0.4-4

Round 5

Game 1: Collingwood 8.4-52 def Casey 3.6.24
Game 2: Southern Saints 9.13-67 def Darebin 1.1-7
Game 3: Carlton 9.11-65 def Hawthorn 5.5.35
Game 4: Western Bulldogs 0.6-6 def by Geelong 5.10-40
Game 5: Essendon 4.3-27 def by Port Melbourne 6.2-38
Game 6: North Melbourne 4.6-30 def Williamstown 4.2-26

Round 4

Game 1: Western Bulldogs 3.4-22 def by Williamstown 5.8-38
Game 2: Casey Demons 6.6-42 def Southern Saints 2.5-17
Game 3: Geelong 3.5-23 def by Port Melbourne 6.3-39
Game 4: Carlton 8.4-52 def North Melbourne 6.8-44
Game 5: Essendon 10.10-70 def Darebin 0.3-3
Game 6: Collingwood 3.10-28 def Hawthorn 2.1-13

Round 3

Game 1: Western Bulldogs 3.0-18 def by Collingwood 10.10-70
Game 2: Essendon 8.7-55 def Hawthorn 3.9-27
Game 3: Casey Demons 9.11-65 def North Melbourne 1.6-12
Game 4: Geelong 2.4-16 def Southern Saints 1.2-8
Game 5: Port Melbourne 6.9-45 def Williamstown 3.1-19
Game 6: Carlton 3.9-27 def Darebin 3.2-20

Round 2

Game 1: Geelong 7.10 - 52 def Williamstown 2.0 - 12
Game 2: Collingwood 7.4 - 46 def Southern Saints 3.6 - 24
Game 3: Casey Demons 3.4 - 22 def by Essendon 4.7 - 31
Game 4: North Melbourne 5.7 - 37 def Western Bulldogs 2.4 - 16
Game 5: Darebin 3.8 - 26 def by Hawthorn 7.7 - 49
Game 6: Carlton 2.3 - 15 def by Port Melbourne 9.5 - 59

Round 1

Game 1: North Melbourne 3.4 - 22 def by Port Melbourne 8.7 - 55
Game 2: Geelong 6.6 - 42 def by Collingwood 7.2 - 44
Game 3: Carlton 3.1-19 def by Casey Demons 7.13 - 55
Game 4: Western Bulldogs 10.6 - 66 def Hawthorn 3.6 - 30
Game 5: Essendon 4.5 - 29 def by Southern Saints 7.5 - 47
Game 6: Darebin 1.9 - 15 def by Williamstown 2-5 - 17