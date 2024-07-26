What do coaches do when they're not coaching? Cal Twomey spoke to the men in the hot seat for all the answers

The 18 AFL senior coaches. Design: Lucas Scott, AFL Digital

BEING a senior coach is all-encompassing. So much so, coaches often say they thought they knew how busy their roles would be before they get into the hot seat, but then it still turns up several notches once they're there.

AFL.com.au went searching for the ultimate list of things a coach does each week outside of the actual coaching of the game every weekend. Senior coaches provided their insights into everything that goes into their week – from the big-ticket items to the absolute minutiae – with all the details of the things that take up space in their calendar, and those that are off the books.

Family time was kept out of the list as everyone's situation is different, but everything else football-related was on the table – from the final siren of one game to the start of the next.

Here are the 80 things your coach can do during a week … and a match ain't one.

- Rewatch the previous game

- Cut vision

- Run game review

- Sit in leadership group meeting

- Get overall sense check from captain

- Watch upcoming opposition

- Watch other games

- Watch the club's second-tier team

- Devise game plan for next team

- Check trends with data analysts

- Create PowerPoint presentation for group

- Set up messaging and theme for week

- Consider guest speaker for group

- Decide what to delegate to assistants or football boss

- Deliberate with football boss on Match Review Officer matters

- Discuss line meeting priorities with assistant coaches

- Sit in some line meetings

- Run match committee

- Run training sessions

GWS players and coach Adam Kingsley ahead of their Opening Round game against Collingwood in 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

- Pick the team

- Tell the players who are in that they're in

- Tell the players who missed out that they missed out

- Decide on the substitute

- Deal with the medical team for relevant updates

- Work with the conditioning team on return to play plans

- Check on last-minute fitness decisions

- Weigh up late changes

- Be across weather forecast

- Make time for conversations with every player

Simon Goodwin chats to Koltyn Tholstrup during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on April 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

- Delve into development program for younger players

- Understand welfare circumstances that might impact some players

- Be involved in club mindset training

- Speak with facilities manager on training grounds availability

- Do own gymnasium or fitness session

- Sit in list management meetings

- Pitch future to trade or free agent target

- Present to out-of-contract player at own club

- Call player agents to discuss a player's form, issues or availability

- Be across club's northern or Next Generation Academy prospects

- Know the players in the upcoming draft pool

- Be briefed ahead of media appearance

- Do mid-week press conference

Luke Beveridge speaks to the media ahead of a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval on June 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

- Take off-the-record media calls

- Be available for in-house media content

- Promote internal club merchandise

- Study upcoming opponent's press conference

- Watch overseas sports for coaching concepts

- Attend sponsors night

- Front membership advert

- Meet with CEO

Chris Scott speaks with Geelong CEO Steve Hocking after the R1 match against St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on March 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

- Keep board members in the loop

- Prepare for next board meeting presentation

- Consider personnel changes within football department

- Investigate off-season changes to program

- Plan off-season personal development trip

- Offer development opportunities to assistants

- Be across broad club issues and strategies

- Find casual time to spend in administration staff departments

- Present to all club staff

- Be involved in club's community programs

- Host external sportspeople and guests within program

- Present to coterie groups and high network supporters

- Act as counsellor to players and staff

- Chat with mentors from outside football

- Foster relationships with past players and officials

- Assist former players with post-footy life

- Contact AFL Coaches Association on pertinent issue

- Be in touch with AFL Players' Association

- Consult AFL about umpiring

- Seek clarification about rules

- Discuss broader issues with League officials

- Meet fans

Craig McRae poses for a photo with fans ahead of the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

- Speak with own agent

- Explore outside-the-club branding partnerships

- Organise tickets and rooms access for family and friends

- Paid-for speaking engagements

- Do appearance favours for friends at lower-level local football programs

- Undertake leadership program

- Run leadership programs for others

- Keep contact with rival coaches

And then, after all of that, the ball bounces for the start of their team's next game.