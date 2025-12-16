Craig McRae has signed a new deal with the Magpies

Craig McRae after the Qualifying Final between Collingwood and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has signed a two-year extension at the helm of the Magpies.

The 2023 premiership coach's new deal takes his contract with the club to the end of the 2028 season.

McRae, 52, has been in charge of the Pies for four seasons, winning the 2023 flag, losing two preliminary finals and missing September just once.

"Since arriving at Collingwood, Craig has built a philosophy centred on connection, resilience and getting better every day," Collingwood president Barry Carp said.

"Under his leadership, the club has reconnected with its people, honoured its history and brought the Magpie Army along the journey, highlighted by our unforgettable 2023 premiership.

"Internally, Craig drives our family first value and connection between players and staff while emphasising the importance of extending that connection with our 19th player – Collingwood members and supporters.

Craig McRae celebrates after Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are delighted this connection will continue for at least three more seasons."

A three-time premiership player with Brisbane, McRae worked at Collingwood, Richmond and Hawthorn, as well as NRL giants the Melbourne Storm, before landing the top job at the Magpies.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett in February 2024, McRae said he didn't see himself coaching in 15 years, and even five years was uncertain.

"I am deliberate in saying that, because I know this is not forever and I am really conscious of that," he said.

Craig McRae speaks to the players during the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm not going to put a ceiling on it but also I am a realist. When I stepped in, I don't know if you remember my first interviews? I am pumped to be here, I am, but I know it is not forever.

"I am really conscious to sit in it and appreciate the opportunity I've been given. But I'm not thinking long-term with this."