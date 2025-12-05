Who has the oldest list, who has the youngest, and which club has the most experience heading into 2026?

Max Gawn, Scott Pendlebury and Harley Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will again enter the new season as the oldest list in the competition, while Melbourne's profile could surprise.

With Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom and Jeremy Howe going around again in 2026, the Magpies are both the oldest and most experienced list ahead of the new season.

They topped both lists heading into 2025, when they made a flying start to the season before losing a preliminary final to Brisbane.

While the Pies are still heading the pack for age and experience, they are younger and less experienced than they were 12 months earlier, following the departures of Mason Cox, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Brody Mihocek and Tom Mitchell.

Grand finalist Geelong and reigning premier Brisbane round out the top three for experience.

But it's perhaps the position of the Demons which may be a surprise, particularly following the departures of Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver during the off-season.

Gold Coast recruit Christian Petracca poses for a photo on October 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

While Petracca and Oliver left after the Dees finished 14th last year, Melbourne added the likes of Brody Mihocek and Jack Steele.

The Dees are the second oldest list, behind only the Magpies, and are the sixth most experienced.

The past three premiers have been ranked in the top six for both age and experience heading into the season they won the flag.

Collingwood, Melbourne, Brisbane, Geelong, Sydney and Carlton are top six in both categories heading into 2026.

Steele Sidebottom in action during Collingwood's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Western Bulldogs have dropped from the third oldest to the seventh oldest, while Gold Coast is equal 14th oldest after being ninth oldest as it won its first ever final in 2025.

Greater Western Sydney (from 12th to seventh), St Kilda (14th to eighth) and North Melbourne (16th to 11th) have climbed in terms of experience.

After failing to add to its list during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and losing the likes of James Worpel (free agent, Geelong) and Luke Breust (retired), Hawthorn is now the 12th most experienced list, having been seventh a year ago.

West Coast's rebuild is in full swing with the Eagles the youngest and least experienced list in the AFL.

Average age: 24.7 (eighth oldest)

Average games: 72.6 (10th most experienced)

Most games: Taylor Walker (301)

Players with 100-plus games: 11

Players with less than 50 games: 18

Taylor Walker in action during Adelaide's semi-final against Hawthorn on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 25.3 (equal third oldest)

Average games: 88.6 (third most experienced)

Most games: Dayne Zorko (304)

Players with 100-plus games: 15

Players with less than 50 games: 19

Dayne Zorko and Lachie Neale with the premiership cup after the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.9 (sixth oldest)

Average games: 79.3 (fifth most experienced)

Most games: Nick Haynes (234)

Players with 100-plus games: 15

Players with less than 50 games: 22

Patrick Cripps in action during the match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Average age: 25.6 (oldest)

Average games: 94.7 (most experienced)

Most games: Scott Pendlebury (425)

Players with 100-plus games: 18

Players with less than 50 games: 22

Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom celebrate after breaking the record for most games played together during Collingwood's clash against Footscray in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 23.6 (17th oldest)

Average games: 57.7 (17th most experienced)

Most games: Zach Merrett (251)

Players with 100-plus games: 13

Players with less than 50 games: 25

Jacob Farrow, Sullivan Robey and Dyson Sharp after being drafted by Essendon at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.3 (equal 10th oldest)

Average games: 67.2 (13th most experienced)

Most games: Jaeger O'Meara (200)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 19

Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw celebrate a goal during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 25.3 (equal third oldest)

Average games: 89.3 (second most experienced)

Most games: Patrick Dangerfield (360)

Players with 100-plus games: 19

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Patrick Dangerfield (left) and Rhys Stanley after the match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.1 (equal 14th oldest)

Average games: 63.9 (15th most experienced)

Most games: Touk Miller (214)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 25

Zeke Uwland, Dylan Patterson, Koby Coulson, Jai Murray, Beau Addinsall and Avery Thomas pose during a Gold Coast training session on November 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Average age: 24.3 (equal 10th oldest)

Average games: 77 (seventh most experienced)

Most games: Toby Greene (261)

Players with 100-plus games: 14

Players with less than 50 games: 22

Toby Greene runs with the ball during Greater Western Sydney's elimination final against Hawthorn on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Average age: 24.3 (equal 10th oldest)

Average games: 71.4 (12th most experienced)

Most games: Jack Gunston (283)

Players with 100-plus games: 13

Players with less than 50 games: 20

Josh Weddle runs with the ball during the round 13 match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on June 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 25.4 (second oldest)

Average games: 79 (sixth most experienced)

Most games: Steven May (251)

Players with 100-plus games: 15

Players with less than 50 games: 23

Max Gawn and Tim English during Melbourne's game against the Western Bulldogs in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.1 (equal 14th oldest)

Average games: 72 (11th most experienced)

Most games: Jack Darling (320)

Players with 100-plus games: 12

Players with less than 50 games: 24

Harry Sheezel handballs during the match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Average age: 24.4 (ninth oldest)

Average games: 64.9 (14th most experienced)

Most games: Ollie Wines (273)

Players with 100-plus games: 12

Players with less than 50 games: 21

Connor Rozee kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 23.8 (16th oldest)

Average games: 58.7 (16th most experienced)

Most games: Nick Vlastuin (255)

Players with 100-plus games: 9

Players with less than 50 games: 29

Sam Cumming and Samuel Grlj after being selected by Richmond as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age: 24.2 (13th oldest)

Average games: 74.4 (eighth most experienced)

Most games: Brad Hill (277)

Players with 100-plus games: 13

Players with less than 50 games: 19

Tom De Koning after being unveiled as a St Kilda player. Picture: St Kilda FC

Average age: 25 (fifth oldest)

Average games: 84.9 (fourth most experienced)

Most games: Dane Rampe (272)

Players with 100-plus games: 18

Players with less than 50 games: 20

Dane Rampe during the round 22 match between Brisbane Lons and Sydney at The Gabba, August 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Average age: 23.5 (18th oldest)

Average games: 54.1 (18th most experienced)

Most games: Jamie Cripps (272)

Players with 100-plus games: 9

Players with less than 50 games: 29

Cooper Duff-Tytler and Willem Duursma pose after being selected by West Coast in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Average age: 24.8 (seventh oldest)

Average games: 73.4 (ninth most experienced)

Most games: Adam Treloar and Marcus Bontempelli (258)

Players with 100-plus games: 11

Players with less than 50 games: 23

Marcus Bontempelli and Adam Treloar celebrate a goal during the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Hawthorn on September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Average age of list at Opening Round, 2026 Ranking at OR, 2025 1 Collingwood 25.6 Oldest 2 Melbourne 25.4 Equal fifth oldest =3 Brisbane 25.3 Second oldest =3 Geelong 25.3 Fourth oldest 5 Sydney 25 Equal fifth oldest 6 Carlton 24.9 Eighth oldest 7 Western Bulldogs 24.8 Third oldest 8 Adelaide 24.7 Seventh oldest 9 Port Adelaide 24.4 12th oldest =10 Fremantle 24.3 11th oldest =10 Greater Western Sydney 24.3 13th oldest =10 Hawthorn 24.3 10th oldest 13 St Kilda 24.2 Equal 14th oldest =14 Gold Coast 24.1 Ninth oldest =14 North Melbourne 24.1 18th oldest 16 Richmond 23.8 16th oldest 17 Essendon 23.6 Equal 14th oldest 18 West Coast 23.5 17th oldest