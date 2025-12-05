COLLINGWOOD will again enter the new season as the oldest list in the competition, while Melbourne's profile could surprise.
With Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom and Jeremy Howe going around again in 2026, the Magpies are both the oldest and most experienced list ahead of the new season.
They topped both lists heading into 2025, when they made a flying start to the season before losing a preliminary final to Brisbane.
While the Pies are still heading the pack for age and experience, they are younger and less experienced than they were 12 months earlier, following the departures of Mason Cox, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Brody Mihocek and Tom Mitchell.
Grand finalist Geelong and reigning premier Brisbane round out the top three for experience.
But it's perhaps the position of the Demons which may be a surprise, particularly following the departures of Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver during the off-season.
While Petracca and Oliver left after the Dees finished 14th last year, Melbourne added the likes of Brody Mihocek and Jack Steele.
The Dees are the second oldest list, behind only the Magpies, and are the sixth most experienced.
The past three premiers have been ranked in the top six for both age and experience heading into the season they won the flag.
Collingwood, Melbourne, Brisbane, Geelong, Sydney and Carlton are top six in both categories heading into 2026.
The Western Bulldogs have dropped from the third oldest to the seventh oldest, while Gold Coast is equal 14th oldest after being ninth oldest as it won its first ever final in 2025.
Greater Western Sydney (from 12th to seventh), St Kilda (14th to eighth) and North Melbourne (16th to 11th) have climbed in terms of experience.
After failing to add to its list during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and losing the likes of James Worpel (free agent, Geelong) and Luke Breust (retired), Hawthorn is now the 12th most experienced list, having been seventh a year ago.
West Coast's rebuild is in full swing with the Eagles the youngest and least experienced list in the AFL.
Average age: 24.7 (eighth oldest)
Average games: 72.6 (10th most experienced)
Most games: Taylor Walker (301)
Players with 100-plus games: 11
Players with less than 50 games: 18
Average age: 25.3 (equal third oldest)
Average games: 88.6 (third most experienced)
Most games: Dayne Zorko (304)
Players with 100-plus games: 15
Players with less than 50 games: 19
Average age: 24.9 (sixth oldest)
Average games: 79.3 (fifth most experienced)
Most games: Nick Haynes (234)
Players with 100-plus games: 15
Players with less than 50 games: 22
Average age: 25.6 (oldest)
Average games: 94.7 (most experienced)
Most games: Scott Pendlebury (425)
Players with 100-plus games: 18
Players with less than 50 games: 22
Average age: 23.6 (17th oldest)
Average games: 57.7 (17th most experienced)
Most games: Zach Merrett (251)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 25
Average age: 24.3 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 67.2 (13th most experienced)
Most games: Jaeger O'Meara (200)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 19
Average age: 25.3 (equal third oldest)
Average games: 89.3 (second most experienced)
Most games: Patrick Dangerfield (360)
Players with 100-plus games: 19
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Average age: 24.1 (equal 14th oldest)
Average games: 63.9 (15th most experienced)
Most games: Touk Miller (214)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 25
Average age: 24.3 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 77 (seventh most experienced)
Most games: Toby Greene (261)
Players with 100-plus games: 14
Players with less than 50 games: 22
Average age: 24.3 (equal 10th oldest)
Average games: 71.4 (12th most experienced)
Most games: Jack Gunston (283)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 20
Average age: 25.4 (second oldest)
Average games: 79 (sixth most experienced)
Most games: Steven May (251)
Players with 100-plus games: 15
Players with less than 50 games: 23
Average age: 24.1 (equal 14th oldest)
Average games: 72 (11th most experienced)
Most games: Jack Darling (320)
Players with 100-plus games: 12
Players with less than 50 games: 24
Average age: 24.4 (ninth oldest)
Average games: 64.9 (14th most experienced)
Most games: Ollie Wines (273)
Players with 100-plus games: 12
Players with less than 50 games: 21
Average age: 23.8 (16th oldest)
Average games: 58.7 (16th most experienced)
Most games: Nick Vlastuin (255)
Players with 100-plus games: 9
Players with less than 50 games: 29
Average age: 24.2 (13th oldest)
Average games: 74.4 (eighth most experienced)
Most games: Brad Hill (277)
Players with 100-plus games: 13
Players with less than 50 games: 19
Average age: 25 (fifth oldest)
Average games: 84.9 (fourth most experienced)
Most games: Dane Rampe (272)
Players with 100-plus games: 18
Players with less than 50 games: 20
Average age: 23.5 (18th oldest)
Average games: 54.1 (18th most experienced)
Most games: Jamie Cripps (272)
Players with 100-plus games: 9
Players with less than 50 games: 29
Average age: 24.8 (seventh oldest)
Average games: 73.4 (ninth most experienced)
Most games: Adam Treloar and Marcus Bontempelli (258)
Players with 100-plus games: 11
Players with less than 50 games: 23
|Average age of list at Opening Round, 2026
|Ranking at OR, 2025
|1
|Collingwood
|25.6
|Oldest
|2
|Melbourne
|25.4
|Equal fifth oldest
|=3
|Brisbane
|25.3
|Second oldest
|=3
|Geelong
|25.3
|Fourth oldest
|5
|Sydney
|25
|Equal fifth oldest
|6
|Carlton
|24.9
|Eighth oldest
|7
|Western Bulldogs
|24.8
|Third oldest
|8
|Adelaide
|24.7
|Seventh oldest
|9
|Port Adelaide
|24.4
|12th oldest
|=10
|Fremantle
|24.3
|11th oldest
|=10
|Greater Western Sydney
|24.3
|13th oldest
|=10
|Hawthorn
|24.3
|10th oldest
|13
|St Kilda
|24.2
|Equal 14th oldest
|=14
|Gold Coast
|24.1
|Ninth oldest
|=14
|North Melbourne
|24.1
|18th oldest
|16
|Richmond
|23.8
|16th oldest
|17
|Essendon
|23.6
|Equal 14th oldest
|18
|West Coast
|23.5
|17th oldest
|Average number of games played on list, 2026
|Ranking at OR, 2025
|1
|Collingwood
|94.7
|Most experienced
|2
|Geelong
|89.3
|Third most experienced
|3
|Brisbane
|88.6
|Second most experienced
|4
|Sydney
|84.9
|Fourth most experienced
|5
|Carlton
|79.3
|Eighth most experienced
|6
|Melbourne
|79
|Sixth most experienced
|7
|Greater Western Sydney
|77
|12th most experienced
|8
|St Kilda
|74.4
|14th most experienced
|9
|Western Bulldogs
|73.4
|Fifth most experienced
|10
|Adelaide
|72.6
|13th most experienced
|11
|North Melbourne
|72
|16th most experienced
|12
|Hawthorn
|71.4
|Seventh most experienced
|13
|Fremantle
|67.2
|15th most experienced
|14
|Port Adelaide
|64.9
|10th most experienced
|15
|Gold Coast
|63.9
|Ninth most experienced
|16
|Richmond
|58.7
|18th most experienced
|17
|Essendon
|57.7
|11th most experienced
|18
|West Coast
|54.1
|17th most experienced