IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Kaitlyn Ferber dive into the seasons of Hawthorn, Sydney, and Collingwood, including where the Hawks went wrong, what the Swans can learn from North Melbourne, and the stat that would be worrying the Pies.
EPISODE GUIDE
-
0:28 - Sydney's funny old year
-
6:10 - Collingwood's second season under Sam Wright
-
11:42 - A weird year for Hawthorn
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to W Download NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.