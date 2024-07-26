Michael Voss felt the Blues' loss to the Power came down to contest and pressure

Patrick Cripps looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Port Adelaide in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S contested brand of footy was challenged by Port Adelaide in Friday night's loss, according to coach Michael Voss.

Although the Blues ultimately won the contested possession count 154-139, they led the metric by just one in the second half, and lost the clearance count by 10.

BLUES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

"I'll try and say contest and pressure about five different ways if you want, but effectively that's where it all started," Voss said post-match.

"They had 90-odd tackles, and 50 of those plus in the second half. Their pressure rating was really high across the day. A rare number that we lose is contested possession, we never lose that number."

Falling energy levels was one factor to blame for Carlton's second-half fade out.

Coming off a five-day break, forced into a late change with Harry McKay struck down with illness and required to use their substitute early due to an injured David Cuningham, the Blues ran out of legs against a fast-finishing Port Adelaide outfit.

Learn More 08:17

A seven-goal second quarter helped the Blues pull away to a 31-point lead before half-time, only to lose by 14 points. Outside of that second-term blitz, the side kicked just two goals.

"I could sit here and say it's not a factor, but the reality is, it had something to do with it," Voss said.

"What we don't do, though, as a football club is that we use that as a reason for the loss… you've still got to be able to find a way to be able to play consistent (footy) no matter what, and that's still something we're trying to achieve."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:17 Full post-match, R20: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 20’s match against Port Adelaide

08:40 Full post-match, R20: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 20’s match against Carlton

07:09 Highlights: Carlton v Port Adelaide The Blues and Power clash in round 20

00:59 Marvel stunned as DBJ soccer hits ump on goal line Darcy Byrne-Jones’ epic late shot makes contact with an umpire on the goal line before a review rules it a major

00:29 JHF gets swarmed by Power after crucial goal Jason Horne-Francis nails an important major in the final term as Port nears closer to a huge upset win

00:41 Blues faithful rise for Kennedy’s cool clunk Matthew Kennedy throws himself at the footy and reels in a brilliant mark before finishing truly

00:33 DBJ finds a way with craftiest of curlers Darcy Byrne-Jones does superbly to create some space and deliver a quality finish to ignite the Power

00:45 Curnow causing usual havoc in Blues’ blitz Charlie Curnow proves a handful for Port Adelaide’s defence with a quick double in the second term

00:37 Owies on hand to mop up Power drop Miles Bergman juggles a hot footy before Matthew Owies chimes in with another for the Blues

00:34 Blue blow with luckless mid subbed out Carlton suffers an early injury headache as David Cuningham gets forced out of the game with a hurt shoulder

Voss also confirmed that Cuningham's shoulder injury was a dislocation, with scans to take place in the coming days.

"He's had it before, so (I'm) not expecting the best news," he conceded.

Learn More 00:34

For Hinkley, it was Port Adelaide's willingness to do the hard stuff to work back into the game that was most impressive.

"Proud of our boys for the way they played the second half," Hinkley said.

"We actually had to figure out how to play tough, and I thought we played against a really, really tough team and in the second half maybe we just got our noses in front of the tough contest."

Learn More 07:09

Part of his side's second-half surge was star midfielder Zak Butters' ability to adapt to a tight Alex Cincotta tag. Butters had struggled in the first half to have his usual damaging impact, but broke free in the third quarter to register 10 disposals and ignite his side.

"I would say that it's really hard for a small player like Zak to handle being manhandled around stoppages, and that's real. That's what goes on, and he know that, he knows it's really hard work," Hinkley said.

"Cincotta does a really good job of looking after him, but Zak's learned a lot in the last six weeks, he's going to be in a good position as he goes through the next four weeks. He's grown as a player, I'm really proud of Zak, and some of his fines come about for some of the treatment he cops."

Learn More 08:40

With ladder-leader Sydney to come next week, the Power's run doesn't get any easier, but it is an ideal test with just a month to go before finals.

"We want to be a good team, we want to be one of the best teams in the comp," Hinkley said.

"A lot of people have said we've probably got the perfect preparation to go through the back half… we're going to find out whether we're worthy, and that will be really nice once we get that answer."

But belief has never been lacking inside the four walls of Alberton.

"We've always had some belief. Not many do about us, but we've had a bit of belief and we're trying really hard to continue to improve late in the season," Hinkley said.