Simon Goodwin addresses his team during the R4 match between Melbourne and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on April 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WIN, lose or draw, the coaches always have plenty to say as they dissect the game in the immediate aftermath.

Whether they just won a thriller or were on the wrong end of a hiding, the coaches' post-siren comments are compelling viewing.

See what your club's leader had to say in their post-match press conference.

Magpies coach Craig McRae: "We don't have to bring our passports to the game. You guys keep adding the numbers up and we'll keep banking on our experience. We don't put ceilings on things; if we have a bad loss we're too old; if we have a good win we've got great experience. Our list is our list for the year, unless we recruit some three-year-olds in the mid-season draft."

Blues coach Michael Voss: "We walk away without the win and need to address it. The reality is, our system is nothing more than we turn up next week and we play another opposition, that's all we need to focus on. I'm more concerned about the standard to be honest with you. That's what I'm concerned about. We've got to address that."

Cats coach Chris Scott: "I thought [Patrick Dangerfield] was brilliant. As always, the thing I've admired him is not necessarily his output on the stat sheet ... I just thought he looked really powerful. It's just so pleasing to see at his age and stage of his career to be such a threat ahead of the ball."

Demons coach Simon Goodwin: "You'd probably say there was certainly some better signs, but we're not in the business of just getting better, we want to start turning this into some more positive results for us a footy club. We're certainly not sitting here comfortable at all, we wanted to come down here and take the four points."

Suns coach Damien Hardwick: "I won't lie, 12 months ago we probably lose that game. We know where we’re at. We’ve got some work to do. We also understand we’re building into something I think could be pretty cool. We had some big contest wins at the end, and it was a good game of footy to come out on top of."

Crows coach Matthew Nicks: "My version is I think if he [Izak Rankine] didn’t mark it, he was tackled in the marking contest, but we made so many mistakes throughout the game. Things happen. You get to the end of the game, and we’ve given ourselves a chance and you need every bit of luck in that moment. That last minute-and-a-half we clearly didn’t get things going our way."

Tigers coach Adem Yze: "To be fair, we've put a lot of work into our mental mastery. We want to stay really engaged in the game. You look across the competition, the momentum swings in-game are just getting bigger and bigger and harder to deal with. With a young group, we're learning and growing in that area."

Lions coach Chris Fagan: "I haven't had a chat to Tommy [Doedee] around how many games he thinks he needs. He probably needs more than one. Today would've been huge for him. Two years out of the game, wondering if it's going to happen again. Psychologically, it would've been really tough. I want him to be feeling really confident in himself before we put him in. I don't know how long that will take, hopefully not too long, but we'll give him all the time he needs."