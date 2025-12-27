The Cats provided plenty for Fantasy coaches last season, but will that be the case again in 2026?

Bailey Smith and Shaun Mannagh celebrate a goal during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Geelong.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: Second

Top three averaging players: Bailey Smith (116.3), Max Holmes (100.9), Gryan Miers (93.8)

Biggest price increase: Bailey Smith (+$493,000)

Biggest price drop: Jack Bowes (-$225,000)

List changes

IN: Harley Barker (No.24 draft pick), Nick Driscoll (Rookie Draft), Hunter Holmes (No.33 draft pick), Jesse Mellor (Category B rookie), James Worpel (free agent, Hawthorn)

OUT: Ted Clohesy (delisted), Mitch Duncan (retired), Cam Guthrie (delisted), Xavier Ivisic (delisted), Patrick Retschko (trade, Richmond)

James Worpel is unveiled as a Geelong player in October, 2025. Picture: Geelong FC

Fixture watch

It's not a good start at the Cattery given Geelong's fixtured round two bye. It will also have its work cut out in rounds three and four against the Crows and Hawks before we start targeting them as trade in options prior to their round five match-up with the Eagles which leads into a soft month of games.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

The stars of the show at the Cats are clearly Bailey Smith (MID, $1,220,000) and Max Holmes (MID, $1,059,000). The pair of them are the real deal, coming off averages of 116.3 and 101 to be the only two that managed triple figures for Geelong. Although you would love to have these guys in your starting team, the early bye and price tags make it a hard sell to begin the season, but certainly place them on your round five upgrade list.

Max Holmes and Bailey Smith celebrate Geelong's win over Adelaide in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Given the heavy drop off in the forward line, it might be time to consider Shaun Mannagh (FWD, $924,000). The 28-year-old is coming off a sensational season where he averaged an impressive 88.1 points per game to give him the sixth highest average leading into 2026. I think there is upside however, as we saw in an impressive stretch between rounds 19 and 23 where he averaged a whopping 108.8 which included high scores of 120 and 144.

Shaun Mannagh during the Round 22 match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, August 8, 2025. picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Although he won't be available at the start of the year following an unfortunate ACL injury in 2025, keep an eye on Harley Barker (MID, $258,000). The Cats got a good one with pick 24, with the Sturt product showing enough in his minimal games played to demand selection. He ticks all boxes for a modern-day wingman with good ball use, speed and the ability to take a grab.

Draft sleeper

If you are looking for a depth player on the bench of a deep league, the Cats have a history of getting the best out of recycled stars so former Hawk James Worpel (MID, $775,000) will have every chance to succeed. He averaged 73.9 last year while often appearing out of favour and form. At his best, the 26-year-old has averaged impressive totals of 86.3 and 96.6 and could provide handy injury cover.

Custom stat star

When I think of custom stats, I think of inflated goal value. When I think of goals, I think of none other than Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $887,000). The evergreen 32-year-old averaged 3.4 goals per game, so pop a tax on that and his average of 83.6 will be up there with the best players in the game. It's also nice to have a forward in your draft team who can kick a bag and win your match-up off his own boot and 'Jez' can even do that with default scoring as we saw in round 20 when he scored 157 from 11 goals.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's preliminary final against Hawthorn on September 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Buyer beware

Star veteran Tom Stewart (DEF, $844,000) never looked 100 per cent in 2025 and his horror run of unfortunate injuries reflected that. He eventually managed 18 games at an average of just 80.5, which is well below the lofty standards we have come to expect from the intercepting defender. Without his injury-impacted games, the 32-year-old would have averaged a respectable 89.5 and he was finishing the year strongly with scores of 110, 105 and 101 prior to his concussion in the preliminary final to remind us he's still got it.

