A competitive first half was soon forgotten as Sydney put North Melbourne to the sword in the third quarter

Will Hayward during the round four match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, April 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A SCINTILLATING third quarter has seen Sydney shrug off North Melbourne and return to showing some of the form that saw it dominate last season.

The Swans led by 22 points at half-time, with the Roos constantly threatening to close the gap with glimpses of the exciting football they have brought to the early rounds of 2025.

However, it was one-way traffic when the game restarted as Sydney kicked seven goals to one in the third on the way to the 18.9 (117) to 8.4 (52) final result.

KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Will Hayward was as good as any on the ground, kicking the first goal of the match then following it with three more while covering territory all around the ground and grabbing 15 disposals. Joel Amartey also kicked four goals.

Mature-age recruit Riley Bice was also outstanding in his third game, finishing with team highs for disposals (26) and marks (15).

Luke Parker was one of North's best in his first game against his old side, kicking two goals to go with a swag of possessions.

It was a dirty night for Nick Larkey who only hit the scoreboard in the last two minutes of the match, albeit with a lovely set shot from the boundary followed by another from straight in front.

More to come

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.0 5.1 6.3 8.4 (52)

SYDNEY 5.3 8.5 15.8 18.9 (117)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Parker 2, Curtis 2, Larkey 2, Zurhaar, McKercher

Sydney: Amartey 4, Hayward 4, Warner 2, Hanily 2, Sheldrick, McLean, Ladhams, Florent, Campbell, Roberts