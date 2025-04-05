Both Richmond and Brisbane will consider big-name returns after stars get through state league games

Noah Balta during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval, March 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND is still weighing up whether experienced defender Noah Balta comes straight back into its AFL side, with the Tigers to make a call on the returning star based on his match fitness later this week.

Balta has served his four-game club-imposed suspension, having pleaded guilty to assault following an incident outside a New South Wales Riverina club on December 30 last year.

He has been cleared to return for AFL selection before he appears for sentencing on April 22, making Balta available for next week's Gather Round clash against Fremantle, though coach Adem Yze said a final call on whether he returns via the AFL team or through the VFL is currently being worked through.

"Well, he hasn't played a game yet," Yze said after Saturday's defeat to Brisbane.

"His training loads would probably warrant (him playing AFL), but we've just got to wait and see. We'll have selection later in the week and see what the balance of our team looks like.

"Jacob Blight went forward today and helped out as our second ruck and did that pretty well. We'll just work that out. We'll have a really measured decision, but it's good to have him available."

Richmond could have another selection decision to make following its brave 28-point defeat to Brisbane on Saturday evening, with its No.7 pick Josh Smillie making his return from a hamstring injury through the VFL earlier in the day.

Smillie had 10 disposals and six clearances in a half of action, with the Tigers taking a cautious approach to his return following a summer plagued by persistent and frustrating hamstring setbacks.

"It's not around how many weeks he needs, it's just when he gets in form," Yze said.

"The poor kid, it's his first game of footy and there would've been a bit of scrutiny on him. Everything I read this morning for our VFL team was about him playing. It's fair enough, he's a talented kid.

"He got through two-and-a-half quarters over three (quarters). He'll get through another full game and just start piling on some performances that warrant AFL selection.

Josh Smillie during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval, March 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Whether he's done enough this week or the week after, or if he needs a month of footy just to get him some touch that's going to warrant bringing him back in, we're in a position right now where we really want that selection integrity.

"We gave an opportunity to Tyler Sonsie and Thomson Dow and Jack Ross. I don't want to just gift games to players. They've got to earn it. Every time they put the jumper on, they know they've earned their position. He'll be in the same boat."

Richmond fought valiantly against reigning premier Brisbane on Saturday evening, kicking four goals to two in the final quarter to ensure its margin of defeat was limited to a respectable 28 points.

Following 72- and 82-point defeats to Port Adelaide and St Kilda respectively across the last fortnight, Yze said he was pleased with the manner in which his young side continued to fight through adversity on Saturday.

"To be fair, we've put a lot of work into our mental mastery," Yze said.

"We want to stay really engaged in the game. You look across the competition, the momentum swings in-game are just getting bigger and bigger and harder to deal with. With a young group, we're learning and growing in that area.

"Part of that, as a coach, we're really proud of that effort. But at the same time, there's frustration. It's mixed emotions in the coaches' box and in the rooms.

"We are proud of our fight and we didn't give up, that can't waver. But, at the same time there's frustration in allowing easy scores and nine goals from stoppage and we couldn't get out of our back end and we were getting dominated for territory. There are things within our game that just weren't good enough. It's mixed emotions, really."

Brisbane, who moved to 4-0 on the season after easing to victory over Richmond, received another huge positive before the game with Tom Doedee making his return from successive ACL injuries through the VFL.

Doedee finished with 14 disposals and five marks as he hopes to eventually return from what has currently been 672 days without AFL action and make his first senior appearance for Brisbane.

Speaking after his side's victory, Lions coach Chris Fagan said the club would continue to build up Doedee's loads before considering him for AFL selection again, but said Saturday's appearance marked a significant step in his recovery.

Tom Doedee during the round 12 match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at TIO Stadium, June 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I haven't had a chat to Tommy around how many games he thinks he needs. He probably needs more than one," Fagan said.

"Today would've been huge for him. Two years out of the game, wondering if it's going to happen again. Psychologically, it would've been really tough.

"I want him to be feeling really confident in himself before we put him in. I don't know how long that will take, hopefully not too long, but we'll give him all the time he needs."

Brisbane was comfortable in its victory over Richmond, but conceded four of the final six goals of the match and shipped 34 points to six in red time across the course of the game.

Fagan said the hot and humid conditions his Lions players have had to deal with throughout their difficult start to the season might have been a factor in his side trailing away late in quarters on Saturday.

"It's been more to do with how much heat there's been in games," Fagan said.

"The Sydney game, it was a hot and humid day. It was the same against West Coast. Last week, it was a bit wet, but it was really hot in Brisbane again. Maybe that takes its toll, I don't know. I'm not a sports scientist.

"But my eye tells me that. I just thought we got a little bit tired and lethargic in the last quarter. Not taking any credit away from Richmond, but we can certainly play a lot better than that."