ADD ANOTHER tick to the Chris Fagan checklist.
The Brisbane coach arrived at the Gabba with a long list of hoodoos he was determined to bring to an end. The majority of those demons had been unceremoniously vanquished in Fagan's first years, but even he was surprised earlier this week to learn of one that continued to haunt his premiership players.
The 15-game losing streak to Richmond? No, that had been broken in 2020. The dispiriting 11-game winless run at the MCG? That had been snapped back in 2022. But conquering the Tigers at the 'G? That was one beast the Lions hadn't tamed since Michael Voss was in charge of this club, all the way back in 2009.
Saturday evening's contest, which pitted the reigning premier against the rebuilding Richmond, had always felt like it would be Brisbane's best chance. And so it proved, as the Lions eased to a comfortable 18.10 (118) to 13.12 (90) win.
Brisbane had simply too much quality. That was reflected in the ball winning of Lachie Neale (42 disposals, eight clearances), the industry of Josh Dunkley (30 disposals, 10 tackles) and the class of Hugh McCluggage (26 disposals, two goals). It was fortified by the type of scoring power that included 11 individual goalkickers.
For Richmond, it remained about the glimpses. Up against the very best, the Tigers couldn't expect much more than a trying effort. First-year guns Sam Lalor (24 disposals, two goals) and Luke Trainor (19 disposals, four marks) ensured hopeful signs for the future weren't few and far between.
But while they could only flash their potential, this became about Brisbane breezing beyond any remaining unwanted records. Its eventual 28-point win over Richmond at the MCG was one of them. But first came the prospect of ending a run of three consecutive quarter-time deficits to begin the season.
It was already going to be tough enough for an inexperienced Richmond side. What it didn't need was for any indiscipline to filter into its performance, as well. So, when Tom Brown gave away an unnecessary free kick to Zac Bailey, handing him a goal for an incident 100m off the ball, it made for an inauspicious start.
Yet the Tigers were plucky. They might have conceded four of the first five goals – as well as nine of the first 11 scoring shots – but heads didn't drop. What's more, quick replies from Seth Campbell and Tim Taranto in the opening quarter's dying stages even reduced the deficit to just 10 points at the first change.
But, for all of their youthful opposition's application, the Lions still had the game on their terms. Dominating territory, producing repeat entries and moving the ball smoothly around the ground, the dam wall had felt close to bursting. In the second quarter, it teetered all the way through.
Four-straight Brisbane goals, then another couple late in the term, had the potential to break Richmond's back. Bailey and Logan Morris, combining for five goals between them to half-time, had been the architects of that run as the lead ballooned to 34 points late in the term.
The Tigers had refused to buckle, with Adem Yze's youngsters kicking three of the final five goals of the half. But the writing was on the wall. Another burst after the break, ignited by Jarrod Berry's classy finish and Levi Ashcroft's toughness inside-50, quickly and ruthlessly re-established Brisbane's stranglehold.
Charlie Cameron, Bruce Reville and Eric Hipwood also got in on the action, with only Lalor's classy snap and a couple of late grabs and goals from Harry Armstrong providing any sort of respite for the tiring Tigers.
Instead, all the fun was happening up the other end. Will Ashcroft's second was the result of a sizzling dribble from the boundary, as the Lions put their foot down, and put the game to bed before the final interval.
The ghosts of Brisbane's past were reflected in the three-quarter time margin of 42 points, the same advantage it coughed up the last time it played Richmond at the MCG. But this is now a very different Brisbane, and a very different Richmond. History wouldn't be repeating.
Cameron's third was a rare highlight in a slog of a final quarter that went past without incident or fanfare. The Lions played like a side very much aware that tougher tests would be lying ahead. Even if the hoodoos that once plagued this football club no longer are.
Trio of Tigers cubs keep energy alive
It'll be easy for Richmond fans to keep returning when Sam Lalor, Harry Armstrong and Luke Trainor keep providing glimpses of their immense potential. The margins might continue to blow out, but these kids are the future for the Tigers. Lalor was a constant spark in attack and finished with two goals from 24 disposals, Armstrong persisted through a difficult first half to take six marks and add a couple of goals, while Trainor was again composed behind the footy and finished with 19 disposals and four marks. With the likes of fellow first-round picks Josh Smillie and Jonty Faull lighting up a VFL practice match earlier in the day, the signs are there for Richmond. Keep the faith.
Jaspa the jet sparks Lions
Jaspa Fletcher might have a new role. Shifted to half-back early in the season when Brandon Starcevich went down with concussion, the Brisbane father-son prospect has been a revelation in his new position. Among the best players again on Saturday evening, Fletcher provided plenty of slingshot run from his newfound defensive post. He finished with 23 disposals and 10 marks, Fletcher even contributed a lovely running goal from just inside 50m to cap another superb performance. Will and Levi Ashcroft might grab most of Brisbane's father-son headlines, but Fletcher has evolved into an incredibly reliable plug-and-play proposition for coach Chris Fagan.
Recruits get through VFL hitout
There was some good news before the game for both sides, with Brisbane defender Tom Doedee and Richmond youngster Josh Smillie both making it through a VFL clash at Punt Road earlier in the morning. Doedee, who hasn't played AFL football for 672 days after back-to-back ACL injuries, played a full game and finished with 14 disposals and five marks for the Lions. Smillie, last year's No.7 pick, was playing his first game for his new side after persistent hamstring injuries across the summer. He played in only the first half, but got through unscathed with 10 disposals and three tackles to his name.
RICHMOND 3.1 6.4 9.8 13.12 (90)
BRISBANE 4.5 10.6 16.8 18.10 (118)
GOALS
Richmond: Campbell 2, Lalor 2, Armstrong 2, Green 2, Banks 2, Taranto, Lynch, Blight
Brisbane: Bailey 3, Cameron 3, Morris 2, W.Ashcroft 2, McCluggage 2, Ah Chee, Fletcher, Berry, L.Ashcroft, Reville, Hipwood
BEST
Richmond: Hopper, Taranto, Lalor, Trainor, Campbell
Brisbane: W.Ashcroft, McCluggage, Neale, Dunkley, Fletcher, L.Ashcroft, Berry
INJURIES
Richmond: Nil
Brisbane: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Bauer (replaced McIntosh in the fourth quarter)
Brisbane: McLachlan (replaced Morris in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 42,578 at the MCG