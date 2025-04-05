Follow all the action from Saturday's round four games

GOLD Coast hosts Adelaide in a clash between two unbeaten sides to open a three-game Saturday.

The Suns (2-0) and Crows (3-0) have made flying starts to the campaign ahead of their meeting at People First Stadium.

Having had troubles away from home in recent seasons, Gold Coast has recorded strong wins on the road to begin 2025 ahead of its first home match.

Adelaide, meanwhile, is scoring for fun, averaging 136.7 points per game in its opening three matches.

Veteran Crows midfielder Matt Crouch ( managed)will miss the trip north, while young forward Josh Rachele is sidelined following last week's rib injury. Luke Nankervis and Lachlan Murphy replace the duo.

The Suns get Ben Ainsworth back from injury, with Nick Holman omitted.

Brisbane will be eyeing a 4-0 start when it makes the trip to the MCG to face Richmond.

The reigning premier has made a strong start to the season and should be too good for the young Tigers (1-2).

However, the Lions have lost their past seven games against Richmond at the MCG, with their last win against the Tigers at the venue coming in 2009.

Brisbane has regained Oscar McInerney (illness) for its trip to the 'G with Darcy Fort omitted, while Will McLachlan earns a second game in replacement of injured forward Kai Lohmann.

Sam Banks replaces the suspended Rhyan Mansell in the Tigers' side.

Saturday wraps up with a clash between North Melbourne (1-2) and Sydney (1-2) at Marvel Stadium.

The Kangaroos have shown improved form this year, while the Swans are coming off their bye.

Caiden Cleary will play his first senior game of the season for Sydney, with veteran Tom Papley to miss through injury.=

Talented North Melbourne swingman Matt Whitlock, taken with pick No.27 in last year's draft, will make his debut for the Roos, while Will Phillips and Toby Pink have been omitted.

Griffin Logue is also back for the Roos after overcoming a hamstring strain.

