Jordan De Goey celebrates a goal during the Qualifying Final between Collingwood and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 4, 2025

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Collingwood.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: 10th

Top three averaging players: Nick Daicos (108.1), Darcy Cameron (102), Josh Daicos (94.2)

Biggest price increase: Ned Long (+$259,000)

Biggest price drop: Dan Houston (-$354,000)

List changes

IN: Angus Anderson (No.57 draft pick), Jack Buller (trade, Sydney), Zac McCarthy (No.55 draft pick), Tyan Prindable (No.32 draft pick), Jai Saxena (Category A rookie), Samuel Swadling (No.37 draft pick)

OUT: Mason Cox (delisted), Charlie Dean (delisted), Will Hoskin-Elliott (retired), Ash Johnson (delisted), Fin Macrae (delisted), Oleg Markov (delisted), Brody Mihocek (trade, Melbourne), Tom Mitchell (delisted)

>> See the full list of players, positions and prices

Fixture watch

As a team playing in Opening Round, Collingwood has an early bye and it's the worst of the lot. The Pies take on the Saints in their season-opener in which history tells us to be a favourable Fantasy match-up. If a value player drops a big score in that game, we'll need to temper expectations as they take on the Crows before the round two bye. They then follow up with the Giants and the Lions, making their early opponents the three hardest match-ups in Fantasy. They might be a watch and wait club this season in Fantasy Classic and look to upgrade to the top players later on.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

There's no doubt Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) is a Fantasy stud. He averaged an impressive 86.8 in his debut season and has been a triple-figure man since. Whether his role be off half-back or through the midfield, he scores tons for fun including 10 scores of 120 or more last season. You can lock Daicos away in your Fantasy Draft team with a first-round selection as he ranks as the fourth-best midfielder based on 2025 numbers. Look at him as an upgrade target in Classic.

Nick Daicos during Collingwood's qualifying final against Adelaide in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

A move to defence saw Josh Daicos (DEF, $988,000) finish as the seventh-best defender available next season. He notched up his third straight season averaging 90-plus with an equal career-high 10 scores of 100 or more. The highlight was his 132 against Gold Coast in round 18. The older Daicos was on track for a modest score, but some heroics in the final term saw him collect 16 disposals, lay five tackles, kick two goals and rack up 82 Fantasy points. The pre-season watch will be to see whether the predominantly defensive role sticks where he gained bonus points as a kick-in specialist.

Josh Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

With discounts applied following ACL injuries that affected their 2025 campaigns, Harvey Harrison (FWD, $300,000) and Reef McInnes (DEF, $285,000) may be bench options to consider if they're in Collingwood's best 23 in March. Harrison posted a top score of 88 in 2024 when he booted three goals against the Dockers while McInnes should make some cash if he can cement himself in the backline and use his marking ability to build a score.

>> See the full list of players, positions and prices

Samuel Swadling (MID, $230,000) is the pick of the draftees. He averaged a whopping 35 disposals last season for West Perth's Colts team for a Fantasy average of 116.6. He played four senior games for an average of 65 and managed a return of 72 Fantasy points per game for Western Australia in the U18 Championships.

Harvey Harrison celebrates a goal during the round 17 match between Collingwood and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on July 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Most coaches start building their Fantasy Draft rankings by sorting by 2025 average. Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $812,000) only averaged 52.7 from his nine games. This included being subbed out of two games. With Fantasy forwards a tricky position to rank, we've seen De Goey consistently average 75-plus across his career and if he can produce numbers in that range, he becomes a third on-field forward at worst. With an increased run in the midfield during finals, there is plenty of upside if he's fit considering his qualifying final score of 107 thanks to 26 disposals, seven tackles, three marks and a goal.

Custom stat star

Darcy Cameron (RUCK, $1,070,000) ranks as the sixth ruck based on 2025 average. He may not necessarily get the same love as the top players, but he was a figure of consistency last season. What could make him valuable as we navigate the implications of the rule changes related to rucks, is his score build. He was second for average kicks of all available rucks and third for marks. His hitout numbers saw him rank outside of the top 10, if there are fewer ruck contests – and Mason Cox now at the Dockers – does Cameron get closer to the top rucks in 2026?

Darcy Cameron during the Qualifying Final between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, September 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Buyer beware

It'd be great if the 'buyer beware' call backfires as he's a potential bargain, but it's hard to sell Dan Houston (DEF, $701,000) after what he dished up in his first year as a Pie. Coming off three seasons of 90+ averages at Port Adelaide, he averaged just 66.8 from his 19 games. These numbers would usually scream value but maybe the Pies' lack of Fantasy game means those premium scores are no longer as his only score over 90 was his round one return against his old club. The same could be said for Harry Perryman (DEF, $660,000) who appeared to be value going into last season but dropped his season average by 11 points from what he'd previously done at the Giants.

Maybe it's just Josh Daicos (DEF, $988,000) who will have all the points back there? Unless he moves into the midfield and Houston stocks may rise!

Dan Houston celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

