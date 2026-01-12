Brodie Grundy and Errol Gulden pick themselves, but a handful of Sydney defenders are also worth considering this year

Brodie Grundy in action during the R19 match between Sydney and North Melbourne at the SCG on July 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Sydney.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: 11th

Top three averaging players: Brodie Grundy (107), Errol Gulden (102.3), Isaac Heeney (96.9)

Biggest price increase: Angus Sheldrick (+$238,000)

Biggest price drop: Oliver Florent (-$216,000)

List changes

IN

Noah Chamberlain (Category B rookie), Billy Cootee (No.42 draft pick), Charlie Curnow (trade, Carlton), Liam Hetherton (Category B rookie), Max King (No.49 draft pick, Academy), Harry Kyle (No.14 draft pick, Academy), Jevan Phillipou (No.35 draft pick), Malcolm Rosas jnr (trade, Gold Coast), Jai Serong (trade, Hawthorn)

OUT

Jack Buller (trade, Collingwood), Oliver Florent (trade, Carlton), Robbie Fox (delisted), Aaron Francis (delisted), Will Hayward (trade, Carlton), Indhi Kirk (delisted), Blake Leidler (delisted), Caleb Mitchell (delisted), Ben Paton (delisted)

Fixture watch

Bugger – another team with an early bye and this isn't ideal for AFL Fantasy.

Not only is the early bye a blow, but Sydney's early match-ups against Brisbane and Hawthorn make matters even worse. Both teams where very tough to score against last year and early predictions are they will be again in 2026.

After their bye, though, things start to become more 'green' as their draw becomes a little more easier and much more appealing.

So, with all the bad news out of the way - who should coaches be considering in 2026 and in particular, from round four onwards?

Lock them in

Remember the 12-week patch when Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,122,000) averaged 127 last year? Now, just imagine if he comes out and even goes close to that in 2026.

These are not unfamiliar areas for Grundy, who has gone back-to-back seasons averaging 120-plus to earn himself the sought after title of 'AFL Fantasy Pig' in 2019.

Grundy averaged 107 for the season and no team is ever complete without a Fantasy Pig.

Track their pre-season

One of the most selected players from pre-season last year was Matt Roberts (DEF, $868,000) and he started the year on fire, scoring 102 in the Opening Round as he went on to average 92 leading into his bye. A break-out season was on the cards for Roberts.

However, he only played another six games and finished the year in the VFL, where he scored 114 and 107. The return of Callum Mills (DEF, $944,000) played a huge role in this so hopefully 2026 plays out differently.

While we're speaking of defenders, let's talk about Riley Bice (DEF, $595,000). From his 16 games last year, like Roberts, Bice rode the highs and lows of AFL. He averaged 77 when he wasn't wearing a vest, however, he finished the year wearing the vest in his last five games.

His season ended averaging 57 and if he can get back into the coach's good book, he certainly offers some value.

Bargain basement

Usually, we save this section for a rookie but with little options in that area, today we will cover the value of Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000).

Heading into 2025, Gulden was coming off season averages of 109 and 113. He was one of the best midfielders in the competition and a captain option each and every week. A devastating ankle injury in the pre-season derailed Gulden's year and a long road to recovery began.

Gulden played his first game in round 15 for a score of 71 before hitting back-to-back 120s. He finished the year with an average 102 and is one of the value picks for premium midfielders this year.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal for Sydney against St Kilda in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Fantasy Fun Fact: When Lance Frankin moved from Hawthorn to Sydney, he improved his average from 78 to 95. Can Charlie Curnow (FWD, $690,000) improve his average of 66 to similar heights?

It wasn't that long ago when Curnow averaged 87 from 21 games at the Blues and now he will have more ball entering the forward line move than previous years.

In Draft, forwards are going to be slim pickings and if you believe Curnow can bounce back to an average of 80-odd then that would rank him around the top 15, instead of the top 50 where he sits today.

Custom stat star

'Kick the ball' is yelled across Australia each and every week. Why? Well, in AFL Fantasy a kick is worth three points and a handball is worth only two points and trust me, it all adds up.

Nick Blakey (DEF, $892,000) had one of the best kick-to-handball ratios in the game last season, averaging 17 kicks from his 21 disposals. Blakey is one of the many players who understands Fantasy and we applaud him for making that extra effort for that all important extra point.

So here is a message to all AFL players on behalf of Fantasy coaches – kick the ball, boys!

Nick Blakey takes a mark during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Buyer beware

Beware... but also be aware!

Taylor Adams (FWD, $581,000) only played four games last year and is now priced at an average of 55. At the age of 32, Adams is a long way from hitting the heights of the years gone by, but he's mega cheap and if he gets his body right anything is possible after he averaged 100-plus in 2021.

