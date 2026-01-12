Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe are facing a stint on the sidelines after picking up injuries at training on Monday

Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore celebrate after the qualifying final between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Darcy Moore and veteran Jeremy Howe have both suffered pre-season setbacks.

The star defenders left the track early on Monday morning with calf injuries, before scans later in the day revealed minor strains.

Both Moore and Howe are only expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Collingwood returned for pre-season training last Thursday morning following the Christmas break.

Howe experienced an interrupted second half of 2025, making it back for the preliminary final loss to Brisbane after concussion and soft tissue injuries limited him from round 16.

Craig McRae's squad will play a practice match next month ahead of the AAMI Community Series game against North Melbourne on March 1.

Collingwood starts its 2026 campaign against St Kilda in a new Opening Round fixture on Labour Day Eve at the MCG.