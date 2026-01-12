Toby Greene is yet to join main training as he overcomes hamstring issues

Toby Greene warms up ahead of GWS's elimination final against Hawthorn on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBY Greene faces a race to be fit for next month's AAMI AFL Origin clash as he looks to overcome hamstring issues during his pre-season.

The Greater Western Sydney captain remains on a modified program as the Giants have returned to training in recent days, continuing Greene's stint away from the main group before the club's Christmas break.

The club said the star forward is completing a running program and has some benchmarks and performance measures he needs to meet before returning to full training.

It will leave Greene racing to be available for Victoria in the return of Origin football against Western Australia on Saturday, February 14.

The 32-year-old has already been named as a marquee player for Victoria to take the field under Geelong coach Chris Scott, who is taking the reins of the Vics.

Half-back Lachie Ash has also been named for Victoria, while Giants bookends Sam Taylor and Jesse Hogan have both been selected for Western Australia.

Greene played 22 games for the Giants last year, booting 41 goals, in what was his fifth straight year of 37 or more goals.

The 261-gamer remains a key player in Greater Western Sydney's finals aspirations, with the Giants having added midfielder Clayton Oliver during the trade period to bolster their on-ball brigade.