Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has bolstered its midfield, sealing a deal for Melbourne's Clayton Oliver.

Oliver, 28, has joined the Giants in exchange for a future third-round pick.

A three-time All-Australian and 2021 premiership winner with the Demons, Oliver played 205 games for Melbourne after being drafted with pick No.4 in 2015.

GWS' executive general manager of football, Jason McCartney said the club would benefit immediately from the addition of Oliver.

"It's a fantastic result that Clayton has chosen to continue his career at the Giants," McCartney said on Wednesday.

"He's an extremely talented player who will strengthen our list and will thrive in the program, culture and environment that we have to offer.

“The Clayton Oliver deal is done. Oliver is a Giant.”



- Cal Twomey#AFLTrade — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 15, 2025

"He is exactly the type of player who can help us take the next step in our journey toward success and we’re excited to see his future unfold in the orange and charcoal."

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked the four-time best and fairest winner for his contribution to the club.

"Clayton has had an outstanding career in the red and blue, and we thank him for his contribution over the past decade," Lamb said.

"He has produced some exceptional football over the journey and played a crucial role throughout the drought-breaking 2021 season.

"Ultimately, Clayton decided he would like to explore his options during the Trade Period, and we are happy that he has been able to find a new home at the Giants.

"Clayton will forever be a Melbourne person and will always hold a special place at the club. We wish him nothing but the best for the future."