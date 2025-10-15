Collingwood has landed Jack Buller in a trade with Sydney

Jack Buller celebrates a goal for Sydney against St Kilda in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY forward Jack Buller has got his trade wish to Collingwood.

Despite Sydney's eagerness to keep the 24-year-old, Buller has landed at the Magpies, who have given up a future third-rounder for Buller and a future fourth.

Hailing from Western Australia, the 2023 mid-season draftee was offered a two-year deal to stay at the Swans, but instead expressed his desire to move to Melbourne to continue his career.

Buller struggled to break into Sydney's side, playing just one game across his first two years at the club, but played the final nine games of the 2025 season under first-year coach Dean Cox, kicking 11 goals.

