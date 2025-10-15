Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will be at Gold Coast next season

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

TROUBLED forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been traded to Gold Coast from the Western Bulldogs.

The Suns sealed the move for the 23-year-old on Wednesday, with the Bulldogs getting pick No.74 in return.

Ugle-Hagan did not play at all this year, spending time away from the Bulldogs as he dealt with a range of personal issues.

The No.1 pick in the 2020 draft, he kicked a career-best 43 goals in 2024, taking his tally to 103 from 67 games.

The Suns believe he could play a role in their front half alongside fellow tall forwards Ben King, Ethan Read and Jed Walter.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan deal is done. Pick 74 going to Dogs. @TradeRadio — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 15, 2025

"We think he's an extraordinary talent," Suns list manager Craig Cameron said last week.

"We've got eyes wide open that he's got to get through a lot of stuff to get back to that level.

"But we think he'd be better playing football, better for him, and we think he can contribute to our football club.

"We think we can play him with other key forwards. He can play a role other than a key."

While the Bulldogs have seen the former top pick leave The Kennel for a song, the club wished him the best after giving him space this season to deal with personal issues.

"Jamarra's affiliation with the Western Bulldogs Football Club has spanned more than eight years, having been a product of our NGA program before becoming the number one selection in the 2020 draft," Bulldogs executive general manager – men's football Sam Power said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 12 months, Jamarra has faced some complex personal challenges and adversity, with a fresh start for both player and Club seen as the best outcome for all parties.

"During this period, Jamarra's welfare and wellbeing has remained the Club's sole priority, as we collectively navigated these challenges with Jamarra.

"We wish him nothing but the best for his next chapter up on the Gold Coast."