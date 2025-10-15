Hawthorn has done a deal with Carlton in an effort to strengthen what it can offer Essendon for Zach Merrett

Zach Merrett is tackled by Connor Macdonald during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A PICK swap between Carlton and Hawthorn has been officially worked through, which could open the door for Zach Merrett to get to Hawthorn.

The Hawks have moved picks 9, 31, 42 and 43 to Carlton in exchange for pick 10 and 22 from the Blues.

Those two picks had landed at Carlton after they lost free agents Tom De Koning (10) and Jack Silvagni (22), while the Hawks themselves had received pick 42 from Melbourne in the Changkuoth Jiath trade earlier today. The Hawks had been handed pick 43 as compensation for losing free agent James Worpel to Geelong.

It is expected the Hawks will now package up picks 10 and 22 as well as their 2026 first-round pick as the foundation of another offer to Essendon for Merrett.

Tom Petroro, Merrett's manager, has been moving between the Hawthorn and Essendon rooms at Marvel Stadium this afternoon as the clock ticks down on the 2025 trade period.

Yesterday, the Hawks put forward their top pick this year (pick 9), their 2026 first-round selection, a future second-round selection in either 2026 or 2027 and one of pick 62 or young midfielder Henry Hustwaite to land Merrett.

The Bombers knocked back that deal last night.

Hawthorn national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie said the pick exchange puts the club in a powerful position for negotiating trades, as the Hawks continue to find a way to get Merrett out of The Hangar.



"With two selections inside the first-round of this year's draft, including a top 10 pick, we feel we have significantly strengthened our position as we near the end of the trade period," McKenzie said.



"This gives us flexibility in the final stages of the trade period and as we lead into the upcoming draft."