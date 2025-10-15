North Melbourne big man moves to Adelaide in a surprise deal on Wednesday

Finnbar Maley kicks the ball during the round 11 match between North Melbourne and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne forward Finnbar Maley is on his way to Adelaide after a surprise deal between the clubs on deadline day.

The 22-year-old was traded to the Crows along with pick No.64, in exchange for pick No.57 and a 2026 fourth-round selection.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

A late arrival to the sport, Maley joined North Melbourne via pick No.2 in the 2023 Rookie Draft.

He played seven games for the Roos in 2025, kicking four goals including one with his first kick in the AFL.

Learn More 00:46

"We wish Finnbar all the best as he embarks on the next phase of his career," Roos footy boss Todd Viney said.



"Finnbar has made a good impact at the club over the past couple of years, particularly with his enthusiasm and commitment to developing his game."

Maley's acquisition boosts Adelaide's forward stocks.

Finnbar Maley handballs during the round nine match between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, on May 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"With Finnbar we were really pleased to get a deal across the line, given what we’ve seen from him," Crows list boss Justin Reid said.

"With plenty of height and a strong set of hands, he’ll be a valuable addition to our squad.

"We’re excited to see what Finnbar can achieve at our club."

Maley is the son of former Adelaide 36ers player and NBL legend Paul.