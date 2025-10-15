Jai Serong has got his trade wish to join Sydney

Jai Serong in action during the VFL semi-final between Box Hill and Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JAI SERONG has got his trade wish to land at Sydney, with the Swans sending a future third to Hawthorn for the defender and a future fourth.

Serong had also been pursued by Fremantle and North Melbourne, but settled on the Swans as his preferred destination.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The 22-year-old didn't play a senior game this season, but averaged 21.4 disposals and 7.3 marks per game playing as a third tall defender and wing option in the VFL where he won Box Hill's best and fairest and was named in the VFL Team of the Year.

The younger brother of Fremantle star Caleb, Serong has played 10 senior games over four seasons on Hawthorn's list after arriving as the No.53 pick in the 2021 draft, but wasn't seen at senior level since playing in a semi-final last year.

A tiny detail - Both of these picks were their own. Sydney still holds a 2026 third-round pick, courtesy of Carlton and the Ollie Florent trade. Hawthorn still holds a 2026 fourth-round pick, courtesy of Melbourne and the Changkuoth Jiath deal. @AFLcomau @traderadio https://t.co/WjITUOmUJx — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 15, 2025

The 192cm player has never managed more than five senior games in a single season, but Sydney executive general manager, AFL Football, Leon Cameron said the club was looking at Serong to seize his new opportunities in the harbour city.

"We look forward to Jai arriving at our club and getting stuck into work on day one of the pre-season," Cameron said on Wednesday.



"Having been a standout performer in the VFL over the past two seasons, we think Jai is ready to take his game to a new level and add to our defensive stocks."

Hawthorn wished Serong the best at his new club, with national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie thanking him for his service.

"We'd like to acknowledge Jai for his contribution to our club during his four seasons in the brown and gold," McKenzie said.

"Jai's professionalism and dedication was always at the forefront of everything he did, and we’d like to wish him well in his future endeavours."