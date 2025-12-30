We look at what each AFL coach will vow to do differently when the clock strikes midnight

Brad Scott, Andrew McQualter and Michael Voss. Pictures: AFL Photos

A NEW year brings fresh hope and the opportunity for AFL coaches to turn over a new leaf.

So with season 2026 on the horizon, what will each coach be resolving to fix in the New Year?

MATTHEW NICKS (Adelaide)

After being bounced from his first September campaign with two poor losses, Nicks has to tinker with something if he wants the Crows to mix it with the big boys when the whips are cracking. That something should be more speed around the midfield that is so capably led by Jordan Dawson. Missing Izak Rankine (suspension) and Josh Rachele (injury) late in the season took away a weapon, but having those two play consistently closer to the ball and finding a way for Sid Draper to build on his 10 first season games should be a priority. – Michael Whiting

Sid Draper in action during Kuwarna's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS FAGAN (Brisbane)

When you've won the past two premierships, there's probably not a whole lot to be worried about, but Fagan would love to see high-profile recruit Oscar Allen get back to his best. Many wondered how the Lions would cope following the retirement of Joe Daniher, in 2024 and they answered with a second flag, but having a proven, experienced key forward that finds his best form again could make them even more formidable. In 2023 the former West Coast skipper booted 53 goals for a team that won just three games, so if Fagan and Brisbane's coaching and medical staff can get him going again, the thought of leading to Hugh McCluggage, Lachie Neale, Will Ashcroft and co must be mouth-watering. – Michael Whiting

Oscar Allen poses at Brisbane's training HQ on October 14, 2025. Picture: Supplied

MICHAEL VOSS (Carlton)

A new-look forward line gives the Blues plenty of options in 2026 and Voss must get them clicking after a disappointing 2025. Carlton ranked 14th for goals in 2025 and had just three players kick 20 goals – and one of those in Charlie Curnow left for Sydney in the off-season. But with the arrivals of Will Hayward and Ben Ainsworth, the additions of draftees Talor Byrne and Jack Ison and the departure of Curnow, Carlton's forward line will look different in 2026. Led by Harry McKay, a better mix could lead to some much-needed improvement inside 50 for the Blues. – Dejan Kalinic

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CRAIG McRAE (Collingwood)

The age profile of Collingwood's list will be a talking point again in 2026. They will be the oldest and most experienced again, despite the departures of Mason Cox, Tom Mitchell, Will Hoskin-Elliott and Brody Mihocek. Nine players will be 30 or above by Opening Round. The challenge for Craig McRae will be managing his veterans once more next year. Scott Pendlebury is set to break Brent Harvey's games record early in the campaign, but how many matches can he be expected to play? Can Steele Sidebottom and Jeremy Howe still perform consistently at 35? At 33, can Jamie Elliott replicate his 2025 form? - Josh Gabelich

Steele Sidebottom and Scott Pendlebury celebrate winning the round two AFL match between Footscray and Collingwood at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAD SCOTT (Essendon)

With excitement building around a young list, it's time for the Bombers to use some youthful exuberance on the field in 2026. Scott needs to unleash his youngsters and get the Bombers playing with freedom and dare to continue building excitement around a list that features 11 top-10 picks, including Nate Caddy and Zach Reid and the newest arrivals in Sullivan Robey and Jacob Farrow. Essendon was ranked 16th for average goals in 2025 and needs to make a rise to give the fans even more to be excited about as a new generation of youngsters show what they are capable of. – Dejan Kalinic

Jacob Farrow, Sullivan Robey and Dyson Sharp after being drafted by Essendon at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

JUSTIN LONGMUIR (Fremantle)

Longmuir's New Year's resolution is a simple one: find consistency. Fremantle's 2025 season was a rollercoaster, sneaking into the top eight only after a dramatic final-round win over the Bulldogs. The Dockers' sluggish start had them chasing their tail before they caught fire late, winning 12 of their last 14 games. The challenge now will be to bring that level every week. Too often strong wins were undone by frustrating losses, including to lowly Melbourne and St Kilda. With one of the League's most complete lists, it's time for Freo to be ruthless to take the next step, especially after its elimination final capitulation against Gold Coast. - Alison O'Connor

Justin Longmuir during the R22 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS SCOTT (Geelong)

Almost everything went right for Chris Scott's Cats on the field in 2025, but the coach must surely be hoping for a quieter year when it comes to off-field distractions. Helping superstar midfielder Bailey Smith find the right balance when it comes to courting the public eye is item No.1, and will go a long way towards making Scott's weekly media conferences a less headline-inducing event. Scott remains one of the game's most innovative thinkers and eloquent voices, and he'd no doubt want to engage in less crisis management and more constructive feedback on footy's big issues. – Michael Rogers

Chris Scott and Bailey Smith at Geelong training at GMHBA Stadium on May 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN HARDWICK (Gold Coast)

After trading out regulars Ben Ainsworth, Sam Flanders, Brayden Fiorini and Connor Budarick during a busy off-season, it's clear the Suns need to prioritise their high-end youngsters for some key roles in 2026. Will Graham will demand a spot in the 23 after his season was largely ruined by injury. Jake Rogers has played 18 games in two seasons and will be fanging for a go at half-forward, while Leo Lombard showed glimpses in four games during his debut season. Then there's top-five picks from this year's draft, Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson, itching to make an impact on a wing or at half-back. The Suns have high hopes for their Academy graduates and we should get to see them on full display next season. – Michael Whiting

Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson pose after being selected by Gold Coast in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

ADAM KINGSLEY (Greater Western Sydney)

Ensure his Giants are ready for another mental grind. There's no questioning the high-end talent on the list, but the past three seasons have ended in September disappointment for Kingsley and his men. A one-point preliminary final loss to Collingwood in 2023, blown leads against Sydney and Brisbane in 2024, and succumbing late after hitting the front against Hawthorn in 2025. Are the Giants ready to do the hard yards through the home and away season to give themselves the best chance come finals time? Kingsley needs to unlock a collective mental toughness that has fallen a fraction short the past three years. – Michael Whiting

Aaron Cadman looks dejected after Greater Western Sydney's elimination final loss to Hawthorn on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SAM MITCHELL (Hawthorn)

Hawthorn's midfield struggles were laid bare in a preliminary final mauling by Geelong so closing the gap to the top sides should be one of Mitchell's biggest priorities heading into 2026. The Hawks lost free agent James Worpel to the Cats and were unable to land Zach Merrett in the trade period, putting more pressure on the likes of Jai Newcombe, Conor Nash and the returning Will Day to perform (and stay fit). Josh Ward had a breakout season, while Cam Mackenzie was in and out of the team but is expected to show natural improvement. Who else Mitchell throws into the engine room will be an intriguing watch. Josh Weddle, Connor Macdonald and Nick Watson have all spent large parts of pre-season training with the midfielders and each of them offers up something different, while Henry Hustwaite and draftees Ollie Greeves and Jack Dalton could also get a look at some stage. - Brandon Cohen

Sam Mitchell sings the team song with Jai Newcombe and Will Day after Hawthorn's win over Essendon at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STEVEN KING (Melbourne)

First-year coach Steven King's mission for 2026 at the Dees feels pretty clear - embrace the fresh start and trust the process. It's the dawn of a new era at the Demons, with just 13 players remaining from the 2021 premiership side and a list bursting with young talent. King looks a great fit to lead this new phase, but patience will be important as he balances leaning on proven heads like Max Gawn, Jack Viney and Jake Lever while giving the kids their chance. There may be some short-term pain for long-term gain, but with rising talents like Harvey Langford, Trent Rivers, Daniel Turner and a bevy of others, the future looks bright. - Alison O'Connor

Steven King during a Melbourne press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALASTAIR CLARKSON (North Melbourne)

Alastair Clarkson has put the hard yards into North's rebuild and if the Roos are to finally leap out of the lower reaches of the ladder, it's going to be on the back of the young guns. They've got five young top-10 picks on their list and four of them are in at least their third season. Clarko doesn’t need us to tell him this, but he's got to back Colby McKercher, George Wardlaw, Zane Duursma and Finn O'Sullivan to do the job in their most damaging positions. Get the footy into the young guns' hands and let them go to work – and be sure to hold your nerve if the game's turning against you. – Michael Rogers

George Wardlaw and Finn O'Sullivan after North Melbourne's loss to Adelaide in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH CARR (Port Adelaide)

Having now stepped out of Ken Hinkley's shadow following a season-long apprenticeship, Carr will be keen to mould Port Adelaide in his own image - tough, uncompromising and with a strong focus on defence. The club has surrounded the 45-year-old with a fresh coaching panel, including two former senior coaches in Stuart Dew and new football boss Ben Rutten, as well as the experienced Andy Collins (director of coaching) and a new fitness boss. Opinions vary on where the Power can finish next year, but with fresh ideas, a bevy of young talent and a relatively easy draw, a return to finals is not out of the question. - Brandon Cohen

Josh Carr before Port Adelaide's clash with Geelong in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADEM YZE (Richmond)

Richmond has undergone a major list reset since Yze arrived at Punt Road. To fast-track the rebuild, the Tigers will need to pump as many games as possible in 2026 into the teenagers they have recruited over the past two drafts. Some aren't ready, but others are. Sam Lalor has recovered from hamstring surgery and will be aiming for a full season. Josh Smillie still needs to prove he is over the repeat soft tissue issues that have restricted him since arriving at Tigerland. Can Taj Hotton fire in year two after overcoming a knee reconstruction? Then there is Sam Cumming and Sam Grlj who arrived via pick No.7 and No.8 in November. - Josh Gabelich

Sam Cumming and Samuel Grlj after being selected by Richmond as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS LYON (St Kilda)

Give Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera a reason to stay. Wanganeen-Milera re-signing for two years was a massive coup for St Kilda, but it also started the countdown clock on another huge contract call. The Saints now have two years to prove to the prodigiously talented 22-year-old that the club's days of disappointment and borderline irrelevancy are over, and that a premiership is within reach. The Saints' influx of new talent this off-season – in part attracted by the prospect of playing with Wanganeen-Milera – means the outlook is better than it was a year ago, but that alone isn't enough. No one's saying the Saints have to be the finished article within the next 24 months, but they've got to give the South Australian a taste of what can be achieved with the playing group, and a reason to stick around. Making finals should be a minimum. - Sophie Welsh

Ross Lyon talks to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on June 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DEAN COX (Sydney)

The Swans have a shiny new toy to play with in 2026, but they know they have to do more than simply drop Charlie Curnow into the attacking 50 and wait for their forward line issues to resolve themselves. How the two-time Coleman winner interacts with the established forwards at the Swans will be fascinating to watch as the likes of Joel Amartey and Logan McDonald adjust to life as a secondary target, having so often been the No.1 tall option inside 50. McDonald has even trained as a defender and could be an option down back, so there will be plenty of eyes on him after injury ruined his 2025 season. Tom Papley's relationship with Curnow will be pivotal to Sydney's chances of success in 2026, while filling the hole left by Will Hayward will be no easy task, either. - Martin Smith

Logan McDonald and Charlie Curnow in action at Swans training on November 12, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

ANDREW McQUALTER (West Coast)

The Eagles saw more than 300 AFL goals exit the building in the off-season when Oscar Allen and Liam Ryan headed east, so the pressure will be on to get a re-cast forward line functioning as quickly as possible. A fit-again Jake Waterman will be the new focal point up forward and while Jamie Cripps will again add valuable experience, there's a lot of raw talent to call on apart from that. Jobe Shanahan shows immense promise but is still only 19, while Jack Williams, Archer Reid and draftee Cooper Duff-Tytler add to a highly talented but inexperienced group of young talls. On paper, it isn't a forward line that will give opponents too many nightmares, but a clean break from the Allen era might be just the freshen up McQualter needs to maximise impact inside 50. - Martin Smith

Jobe Shanahan celebrates a goal during the R17 match between West Coast and GWS at Optus Stadium on July 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE BEVERIDGE (Western Bulldogs)

Luke Beveridge didn't take long to discuss the glaring hole on the list in the minutes after the Western Bulldogs' season ended in round 24. They tried to fix the problem during the free agency and trade period, but didn't add a key defender to the list. Now the Dogs will hope another pre-season for James O'Donnell and Jedd Busslinger will help improve the backline. Rory Lobb has become a permanent selection down back over the past 18 months, but he needs more help. Can Jordan Croft play down there after getting a taste of senior football late in 2025? - Josh Gabelich