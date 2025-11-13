Check out all you need to know about your club's fixture for the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Bailey Smith handballs during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIXTURE for the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is here.

Check out all you need to know about your team's schedule, including who they play twice, when their byes are, and a rough guide to just how difficult 2026 might be on paper.

* The degree of difficulty is calculated by adding the 2025 finishing positions of the teams a club plays twice. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

Play twice: Geelong, Collingwood, Fremantle, Western Bulldogs, Port Adelaide, Richmond

First four: Collingwood (A), Western Bulldogs (H), Geelong (A), Fremantle (H)

Last three: Richmond (H), Fremantle (A), Greater Western Sydney (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 5/3 (Total: 8)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 52 (equal sixth hardest)

What the club says: "For the second year in a row, we have four games at home in the first six weeks of our season which is great for our members and fans. Opening Gather Round again is a privilege, given it's become such a big occasion, and having an extended stretch with limited travel also presents high-performance advantages. Overall we are pleased to see last year's strong and consistent on-field performances, as well as our entertaining game style, rewarded with marquee fixtures." – CEO Tim Silvers

When the fixture drop hits just right 🤌 pic.twitter.com/dbpIIKOget — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Geelong, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Sydney, Carlton, Essendon

First four: Western Bulldogs (H), Sydney (A), St Kilda (A), Collingwood (H)

Last three: Hawthorn (H), Gold Coast (H), Collingwood (A)

Byes: Round two, round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/1 (Total: 3)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 47 (fourth hardest)

What the club says: "We're looking forward to seeing our fans pack out the Gabba again next season, the atmosphere and energy the crowd brings our team is like having another player on the field and we want the Gabba to remain our fortress. We'll unfurl the premiership flag in Opening Round before our clash with the Bulldogs, the traditional Easter Thursday blockbuster against Collingwood is locked in for round four and we also welcome the Crows and Carlton back to Queensland with the Grand Final rematch against Geelong scheduled for round 10. Our home games are scheduled across a range of days and timeslots which gives flexibility to our growing fan base with six of our Gabba games against teams that finished in the top eight this season." – CEO Sam Graham

Our 2026 mapped out! 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/7Wx4HhfpEj — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, Richmond

First four: Sydney (A), Richmond (H), Melbourne (H), North Melbourne (A)

Last three: St Kilda (A), Western Bulldogs (A), Fremantle (H)

Byes: Round two, round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 4/3 (Total: 7)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 50 (fifth hardest)

What the club says: "It's clear the passion of Carlton people, combined with the loyalty and support for our club, has led to opportunities to be part of some of the biggest home and away games in the competition. Alongside the exciting opportunity to feature in several marquee fixtures to start the year, we're pleased that our Victorian members will have the chance to attend five home games in the opening 10 weeks – an increase from three during the same period last season. To also remain in Victoria for the final nine weeks of the season is significant as we launch into the business end of the season with our Carlton crowd in full voice. The fact we have a supporter base that extends nationwide will see us travel to four different states, providing as many Carton people as possible with the chance to see their club in action and we look forward to connecting with you all. The support from our Carlton family throughout this off-season has been incredible, especially as we take steps to refresh and reset ahead of 2026. There’s a real sense of excitement about what lies ahead, and we look forward to sharing that journey with our entire Carlton community." – CEO Graham Wright

Tate can’t wait for Round 8 👀



🎧 No skips on szn ‘26 - https://t.co/vZtPnNKwB8 pic.twitter.com/J0scD6vwDq — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Brisbane, Geelong, Hawthorn, Adelaide, Carlton, West Coast

First four: St Kilda (A), Adelaide (H), Greater Western Sydney (H), Brisbane (A)

Last three: West Coast (A), Hawthorn (A), Brisbane (H)

Byes: Round two, round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/3 (Total: 6)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 41 (third hardest)

The key info of our 2026 fixture ⬇️



What do you make of it, Magpie Army? 💬



📝 More: https://t.co/DJn2rPqxUX pic.twitter.com/3egz5pDAj7 — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Brisbane, Hawthorn, Greater Western Sydney, Port Adelaide, Melbourne, North Melbourne

First four: Hawthorn (H), Port Adelaide (A), North Melbourne (H), Western Bulldogs (A)

Last three: Geelong (A), Sydney (H), Port Adelaide (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/2 (Total: 2)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 55 (ninth hardest)

What the club says: "Our fixture gives Bomber fans plenty to get excited about, starting with that Friday night blockbuster against Hawthorn at the MCG to set the tone for a big year of footy. With five home games at the MCG, including blockbuster clashes against Hawthorn, Collingwood, and Carlton, these huge games promise packed crowds and an incredible atmosphere. Our fixture creates more opportunities for our fans to attend the footy in greater family friendly time lots, which is what we want – whether it be a Friday night game after work, or a trip into the city on Sunday afternoon, there are game times that provide every fan with the chance to attend live footy next season." – CEO Craig Vozzo

Play twice: Geelong, Adelaide, Western Bulldogs, Carlton, Melbourne, West Coast

First four: Geelong (A), Melbourne (H), Richmond (H), Adelaide (A)

Last three: Melbourne (A), Adelaide (H), Carlton (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/4 (Total: 6)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 59 (equal 11th hardest)

the AFL fixture x Ashes crossover you didn’t know you needed 🔥



can’t wait to yell ‘GOT HIMMM’ all summer



the fixture is HERE 🚨 #foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/Q3T6jEKxhE — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Brisbane, Collingwood, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Fremantle, North Melbourne

First four: Gold Coast (A), Fremantle (H), Adelaide (H), Hawthorn (A)

Last three: Essendon (H), North Melbourne (A), Richmond (H)

Byes: Round two, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 4/4 (Total: 8)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 39 (hardest)

What the club says: "We're excited for the 2026 AFL season, and there is a lot to look forward to for our members and fans, starting with a big Opening Round clash against the Gold Coast Suns. A strong home game fixture is always important to us and we're pleased for the second consecutive year to host 10 games at GMHBA Stadium with a strong mix of opponents and a healthy balance of timeslots. We also are pleased to have six games in Melbourne, including a blockbuster home game against Collingwood at the MCG, for our members and fans in Melbourne." – chief operating officer Marcus King

Bring it on 😼👊 Our 2026 fixture is here!



All the details 📖 https://t.co/sZyU1galJB



Be there for all the action with a 2026 Membership 🎟️ https://t.co/2Je0fPRRFY pic.twitter.com/fnICguPRbh — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Brisbane, Geelong, Hawthorn, Greater Western Sydney, St Kilda, Melbourne

First four: Geelong (H), West Coast (H), Richmond (A), Melbourne (A)

Last three: Greater Western Sydney (A), Brisbane (A), St Kilda (A)

Byes: Round three, round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/4 (Total: 4)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 40 (second hardest)

What the club says: "The release of the AFL fixture is always an eagerly awaited announcement and it's fantastic for our dedicated members and fans to now be able to pencil in an exciting 2026 AFL fixture for our club. We're thrilled to be hosting consecutive home matches at People First Stadium to begin the year, with several more on the Gold Coast in the first part of the season. To feature in a number of blockbuster matches in primetime time slots is great recognition for our progress and the thrilling brand of footy our players put on display each weekend. We are fearless in our pursuit of becoming the best, and the opportunity to play in these blockbuster matches is exciting for our everyone involved with the Gold Coast Suns. With record-breaking membership numbers in 2025 and three sell outs at People First Stadium, we are anticipating plenty of demand for our home matches and are excited to welcome more fans to Gold Coast Suns matches in 2026." – CEO Mark Evans

Name something more Gold Coast than this 😅 pic.twitter.com/0w8nQrOev3 — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Hawthorn, Gold Coast, Sydney, St Kilda, Essendon, West Coast

First four: Hawthorn (H), Western Bulldogs (A), St Kilda (H), Collingwood (A)

Last three: Gold Coast (H), West Coast (H), Adelaide (A)

Byes: Round four, round 13

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/2 (Total: 2)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 65 (15th hardest)

Another year, another lap around Australia 🍊 pic.twitter.com/BBftCOKMa7 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Collingwood, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Western Bulldogs, Melbourne, Essendon

First four: Greater Western Sydney (A), Essendon (A), Sydney (H), Geelong (H)

Last three: Brisbane (A), Collingwood (H), West Coast (A)

Byes: Round three, round 14

Thursday/Friday matches: 5/3 (Total: 8)

Five-day breaks: 3

Degree of difficulty: 54 (eighth hardest)

What the club says: "Off the back of a thrilling 2025 campaign, our loyal Hawthorn members and fans have been rewarded for turning up and signing up in record numbers, with a number of exciting matches in primetime slots fixtured for a highly anticipated 2026 season. With footy under lights for eight of the club's first 15 matches, it highlights not only the hype and excitement generated by our members and fans but also the must-watch footy the Hawks are displaying on the field. This includes a massive home opener at the MCG against the Swans in round two, followed by the blockbuster traditional Easter Monday clash against the Cats. With more home MCG games against the Giants, Bombers and Pies, there will be no shortage of action for the Hawthorn faithful to choose from in 2026." – CEO Ash Klein

We need you to Forza Hok in 2026 🎬💛 pic.twitter.com/T0HpDEF3ma — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Hawthorn, Gold Coast, Fremantle, Western Bulldogs, Essendon, Richmond

First four: St Kilda (H), Fremantle (A), Carlton (A), Gold Coast (H)

Last three: Fremantle (H), Port Adelaide (A), Western Bulldogs (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/1 (Total: 1)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 59 (equal 11th hardest)

What the club says: "A strong MCG presence, remains our top priority, so we're thrilled to be able to start our season at our spiritual home. Our supporters can look forward to a blockbuster schedule, featuring traditional Victorian rivals Essendon, Hawthorn, Richmond and Geelong in home matches, plus MCG away matches against Richmond, Collingwood and Carlton. With several home and away matches in family-friendly afternoon time slots, Demon families will also have plenty of chances to make footy memories together in 2026 and the opportunity to see Steven King's gameplan come to life as we kick of the season at the 'G. It's a terrific outcome for our members and supporters, and we can't wait to see the red and blue faithful filling the stands once again for what promises to be an exciting 2026 AFL season." – CEO Paul Guerra

All the bricks are in place 🧱 Our 2026 @LEGO_Group fixture is here 👨‍🍳🐷👨‍✈️❄️ #DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/6pCSufxVF4 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Geelong, Sydney, Port Adelaide, Essendon, Richmond, West Coast

First four: Port Adelaide (H), West Coast (A), Essendon (A), Carlton (H)

Last three: Western Bulldogs (A), Geelong (H), Sydney (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/1 (Total: 1)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 75 (16th hardest)

Play twice: Adelaide, Sydney, St Kilda, Essendon, North Melbourne, West Coast

First four: North Melbourne (A), Essendon (H), West Coast (H), Richmond (A)

Last three: Sydney (A), Melbourne (H), Essendon (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 12

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/3 (Total: 3)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 76 (equal 17th hardest)

What the club says: "The 2026 AFL fixture provides fantastic access for our members and fans, as well as great exposure for our commercial partners. We have a good mix of timeslots at home, with five games under lights and two day time games at Adelaide Oval, in addition to Gather Round and an away Showdown. We also continue our Anzac Round tradition, with this year's fixture falling on the evening of Anzac Day. We have enormous pride in hosting this game, highlighted through the club's ADF programs, and our partnerships with the RSL and defence in South Australia. We look forward to welcoming our members and supporters back to Adelaide Oval for what's going be an exciting 2026 season for Port Adelaide." – CEO Matthew Richardson

2026 fixture expansion pack now available 🏡 pic.twitter.com/YkTOkuHLQL — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Adelaide, Carlton, St Kilda, Melbourne, North Melbourne, West Coast

First four: Carlton (A), Gold Coast (H), Fremantle (A), Port Adelaide (H)

Last three: Adelaide (A), St Kilda (H), Geelong (A)

Byes: Opening Round, round 13

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/2 (Total: 3)

Five-day breaks: 2

Degree of difficulty: 76 (equal 17th hardest)

What the club says: "We are thrilled to be playing 16 games in Melbourne this year and will be pushing for big crowds at our home games right across the season. The Tiger Army will be able to give us a distinct advantage in our first two home games against Gold Coast and Port Adelaide in family-friendly Saturday afternoon timeslots, and we want that momentum to continue throughout the year. We are really excited about our home Anzac Day Eve and Dreamtime at the 'G fixtures against Melbourne and Essendon. These are always special nights for our club and will be huge occasions under Friday night lights this year. Excitingly, after our round 13 bye, we then travel to Hobart for our home game in Tasmania, which is followed by nine of our last 10 matches being in Victoria. The best way to attend these games and support our club is to buy a membership, so I encourage all our fans to join the journey for next year." – CEO Shane Dunne

Okay I like it, Picasso 🎨 pic.twitter.com/bDvdV4gVf5 — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Sydney, Carlton, Port Adelaide, Richmond

First four: Collingwood (H), Melbourne (A), Greater Western Sydney (A), Brisbane (H)

Last three: Carlton (H), Richmond (A), Gold Coast (H)

Byes: Round four, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 1/1 (Total: 2)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 64 (equal 13th hardest)

"Good one." 😅



Alix brings you our 2026 fixture pic.twitter.com/x2V63c5rNk — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Brisbane, Greater Western Sydney, Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, Port Adelaide, North Melbourne

First four: Carlton (H), Brisbane (H), Hawthorn (A), West Coast (A)

Last three: Port Adelaide (H), Essendon (A), North Melbourne (H)

Byes: Round three, round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 3/2 (Total: 5)

Five-day breaks: 1

Degree of difficulty: 58 (10th hardest)

Blockbuster games in 2026 call for Sydney icons 👑 🌊#Bloods pic.twitter.com/m1PLl2GswK — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, North Melbourne, Richmond

First four: Gold Coast (A), North Melbourne (H), Port Adelaide (A), Sydney (H)

Last three: Collingwood (H), Greater Western Sydney (A), Hawthorn (H)

Byes: Opening Round, round 15

Thursday/Friday matches: 0/0 (Total: 0)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 64 (equal 13th hardest)

What the club says: "Overall, the fixture is in line with the conversations we have had with the AFL. We get the WA Day game again this year, which was great last year to be able to activate that and celebrate Western Australia. It will be a big game against Essendon on the Sunday night of the long weekend which is great." – CEO Don Pyke

marketplace doom scroll 🤳 pic.twitter.com/8xvmjusxzP — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 13, 2025

Play twice: Hawthorn, Adelaide, Fremantle, Sydney, Carlton, Melbourne

First four: Brisbane (A), Greater Western Sydney (H), Adelaide (A), Essendon (H)

Last three: North Melbourne (H), Carlton (H), Melbourne (A)

Byes: Round three, round 16

Thursday/Friday matches: 2/5 (Total: 7)

Five-day breaks: 0

Degree of difficulty: 52 (equal sixth hardest)

What the club says: "As a club, we're really excited to take to be playing in Opening Round for the first time and the challenge Brisbane provides, while also continuing our new tradition of Easter Sunday night. Our Marvel Stadium attendances led the way this year, and we expect that to continue with enticing home matches against Essendon, Collingwood, Carlton, Richmond and Melbourne. After celebrating 100 years in the VFL/AFL in 2025, we'll have the opportunity to honour our 2016 premiership-winning team next year, with different celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of that famous achievement." – CEO Ameet Bains