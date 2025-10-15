Changkuoth Jiath in action during Hawthorn's clash against Carlton in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has added some dash and dare to its backline by securing the signature of Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath.

The Demons have sent pick No.42 and a 2026 fourth-round selection (tied to Melbourne) to the Hawks in exchange for the 26-year-old defender.

The Demons had received pick 42 as compensation for losing free agent Charlie Spargo to North Melbourne.

Jiath has landed at Melbourne on a three-year deal as new coach Steven King continues to overhaul the list.

The speedster played 76 matches over seven seasons for the Hawks since being drafted as a Category B rookie.

He featured in 20 games in 2025, six of those as the substitute.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Changkuoth to the club," Melbourne AFL list manager Tim Lamb said on Wednesday afternoon.

"CJ has a unique and impressive skillset; he is strong in the air and, with his athleticism and explosiveness, will provide some great run for us off half back.

Changkuoth Jiath is chased by Tom McDonald during the round 5 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG, April 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've seen the impact CJ can have at AFL level, and we're excited that his future is now in red and blue."

Hawthorn national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie said the club appreciated all he had done in his time at the Hawks.

"On behalf of the club, I'd like to thank Changkuoth for his service to Hawthorn, his enthusiasm and dedication never wavered during his time with us – we wish him all the best in his next chapter," McKenzie said.

"By securing this deal we are pleased to add another selection to our hand."