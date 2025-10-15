A trade taking Ollie Florent to Carlton has been agreed independently to a trade for Charlie Curnow

Oliver Florent runs with the ball during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has agreed to a deal for Sydney midfielder Ollie Florent, but the move isn't part of any deal for Blues superstar Charlie Curnow.

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge first reported the Blues have sent a future third-round pick to the Swans to land the 27-year-old.

A trade taking Ollie Florent to Carlton has been agreed independently to a trade for Charlie Curnow. The Blues will send the Swans a future third-round pick for Florent. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 15, 2025

Florent had been advised by Sydney to look at his options, with the Swans keen to build a package to land Curnow.

The 27-year-old had wanted to stay at Sydney, having signed a five-year extension last year through to the end of 2029, but had become more open to a move in recent days.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Swans officially put an offer to the Blues for their star forward on Tuesday, with Florent and teammate Will Hayward part of the offer that also included pick No.11 and Sydney's first pick in 2026.

Oliver Florent leaves the field with teammates after Sydney's loss to Geelong at the SCG in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton rejected that offer, but has still secured the services of the half-back and midfielder independent of any Curnow deal.

Florent played 16 games in 2025 - his lowest in a season since his debut year in 2017 after being drafted from the Sandringham Dragons.

Carlton's head of list management Nick Austin said Florent was exactly the type of player the Blues were needing.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Ollie to IKON Park, a player we can see adding real value to our squad, fitting an area of need for us in regards to his speed and play-making ability, while being a quality person we are looking to add to our group," Austin said on Wednesday.



"He is exactly the type of player we’ve been targeting – someone who can execute his role at a high level, deliver on the outside with speed and has finals-level experience.

Ollie Florent during the round 10 match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG, May 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"In our discussions with Ollie over the last period of time, it was clear the chance to get back to Victoria to join our club, be part of our environment and grow with a group that has significant upside moving forward was an opportunity he was ready to make his own. We can’t wait to get him in the Navy Blue."

Sydney's executive general manager, AFL Football, Leon Cameron said the Swans wished Florent the best for the future.



"Since arriving in Sydney, Ollie has been a popular member of our team and it has been a tough call to let him go," Cameron said.



"We have seen him grow from a shy teenager into a fantastic young man who has a good work ethic and an ability to unite others.



"On behalf of everyone at our club I would like to thank Ollie for his contribution on and off the field. We wish him all the very best as he embarks on a new opportunity at Carlton."