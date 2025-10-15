Join the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio team for the best wrap of the trade period, including interviews with a host of club officials

Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Kane Cornes. Picture: AFL Photos

JOIN the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio team LIVE on Thursday morning to unpack a frantic end to the Trade Period with our new wrap show from 7am AEDT.

Deadline Debrief will bring you all the analysis from the biggest Trade Period in recent memory, as well as interviews and reaction from a host of club list managers and officials.

>> WATCH DEADLINE DEBRIEF LIVE FROM 7AM AEDT ON THURSDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Your regular AFL Trade Radio favourites including AFL.com.au's own Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge, as well as Kane Cornes, will be on the desk throughout the morning, telling you how the big deals went down.

And be sure to stay tuned to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App throughout Deadline Day on Wednesday to follow all the action of the final day of the 2025 Trade Period

Deadline Debrief line-up

7-9am: Kane Cornes and Sam Edmund

9-10.30am: Tom Morris and James Hird

10.30am-12pm: Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge

(all times AEDT)