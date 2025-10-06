Simon Goodwin, Charlie Curnow, Joel Selwood and Oscar Allen. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE PLAYER movement landscape was shaken up again in 2025 and provided no shortage of headlines as we start to count down the top 10 in AFL.com.au's 50 biggest stories of 2025.

A premiership team that looked destined for a dynasty was instead forced into a reset, while the Western Bulldogs and a No.1 pick parted ways after repeated off-field dramas.

In AFL.com.au's annual six-part series, we count down the biggest football stories of 2025 and the season's most memorable on-field moments, continuing with 10-6.

10. RIP Troy and Adam Selwood

The Selwood family was left heartbroken this year by the tragic passing of twin brothers Troy and Adam just three months apart. As past players who had connections right across the football industry, their death was a tremendous blow to so many in the AFL world and beyond. Troy, who played 75 games for Brisbane, was remembered for his bravery, humour, deep thinking, love and compassion, while Adam's spirit, kindness, joy and infectious personality was deeply missed. A 187-game premiership player with West Coast, Adam remained heavily involved at the club as a coach and administrator after his playing career, with the club devastated by his loss shortly after the passing of fellow 2006 premiership player Adam Hunter. Players and staff rallied in the week following Troy's death to produce a spirited 28-point win against St Kilda, with co-captain Oscar Allen reflecting the raw emotion of so many. "It's great to win a game of footy, but we've lost a legend of our club," the key forward said. "We're heartbroken and we just want to offer all the love and support we can to the Selwood family in this time."

Joel Selwood delivers his eulogy during Troy Selwood's funeral service at GMHBA Stadium on February 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

9. Captain's Mitchell meeting exposed

Oscar Allen wasn't the first club captain to meet with a rival coach in season, and there will be plenty more that do. But while most meetings of that nature happen quietly, the key forward's catch-up with Sam Mitchell became public, leading to weeks of headlines and an uncomfortable press conference where Allen stood alongside head of football John Worsfold and declared he was "embarrassed and ashamed". Allen found himself under heavy scrutiny from critics, who believed club captains were held to a higher standard and should not meet with rival coaches. Others believed that the free agent had every right to explore his future and complete his due diligence while he waited for a contract offer from the Eagles that reflected what others were willing to table. Allen took time away from the club at the height of the controversy, which took a toll on his mental health, and then played as a defender as he worked his way back into form. Brisbane, meanwhile, emerged as his most likely home and where Allen felt he was most wanted, joining the premier as a free agent and netting West Coast a No.2 draft pick in a deal that shapes as a win-win.

Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

8. Jamarra drama leads to Bulldogs exit

The off-field struggles of talented forward Jamara Ugle-Hagan were a regular focus in 2025 from the moment it was revealed in January that he was on a flexible training arrangement with the Western Bulldogs. Come April, the 2020 No.1 pick took indefinite leave from the club, prompting concerns for his health and playing future as the Bulldogs pledged to support him through a management plan that was put in place with the help of the AFL. The 23-year-old returned to the Kennel in June and fronted teammates with an eye towards playing again at AFL level, revealing he had hit "rock bottom" and battled issues with his mental health. His quest to play again for the Bulldogs fell short and he didn't play at any level in 2025, expressing regret for how his time at the club had finished as Gold Coast offered him a football lifeline during the Trade Period. A fresh start was seen as the best outcome for all parties, with Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli hopeful his former teammate would get his career and life back on track with the Suns. "It was obviously a challenge for everyone," Bontempelli said. "I’m happy for him that hopefully this can be the change in the end that he needs."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action at Gold Coast training on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

7. Curnow a Swan amid Blues exits

In a Trade Period defined by the deals that didn't happen, Charlie Curnow's move to Sydney was the blockbuster deal that did. And it could be just what the Swans need to jump back into contention in 2026. It emerged in July that Curnow was open to a trade and interested in Gold Coast, Sydney and Geelong as potential homes. The Blues were emphatic Curnow would not be traded, and the dual Coleman medallist spoke to reporters himself after a loss to Hawthorn and declared: "I'm playing at Carlton next year. There you go. Done." Come October, however, Curnow was able to force the Blues' hand and get his wish, moving to the Swans in exchange for three first-round draft picks and Swans forward Will Hayward, with Ollie Florent also joining the Blues in a separate deal. "It's important that we have players who want to play for Carlton in the future," football boss Chris Davies said after the Blues lost Curnow as well as key defender Jack Silvagni and ruck Tom De Koning as free agents to St Kilda. "We feel that the time is right to make sure that we're looking for the future of our club as well. Having a player who doesn't want to be at your club is an interesting thing to actually manage."

Charlie Curnow poses for a photo on October 16, 2025 after being traded to Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

6. The Melbourne reset

At the end of 2021, as Melbourne laid plans for a dynasty, Simon Goodwin was its drought-breaking premiership coach, Christian Petracca a freshly minted Norm Smith medallist, and Clayton Oliver a reigning club champion. All three left the club in 2025 after four seasons that didn't return a single finals win, marking a massive reset for the club. Goodwin departed in early August as president Brad Green declared the club needed a "new voice and new leader", with the coach left disappointed but not blindsided. Geelong assistant Steven King was appointed as the club's new coach and immediately made his mark, informing Oliver that his role would be reduced in 2026 and paving the way for his trade to Greater Western Sydney for the bargain price of a future third-round pick. Petracca also got his wish a year on from seeking a move, landing at Gold Coast as part of a complex deal that sent picks No.7 and No.8 to the Demons. As the club looked to the future, King declared he wanted the Dees to "create something that gets after the competition" in 2026 as a new era begins.