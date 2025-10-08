Oscar Allen has joined the Lions from the Eagles

Oscar Allen in action during the match between West Coast and Geelong at Optus Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has signed West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen as a free agent, with the Eagles receiving pick No.2 as compensation.

Allen, 26, has long been expected to join the Lions after seven seasons with the Eagles.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The forward, who has played just 23 games across the past two years, was a restricted free agent.

With the Eagles opting not to match the Lions' offer, they will receive pick No.2 in the Telstra AFL Draft, adding to the No.1 selection they already hold as wooden spooners.

West Coast now holds picks 1, 2, 13, 34, 38, 53 and 58 in the draft.

Allen was the Eagles' leading goalkicker in 2023, when he booted 53 goals in 23 games.

West Coast Eagles have elected not to match the offer for Oscar Allen. Oscar Allen is now able to join the Brisbane Lions immediately.



West Coast Eagles will receive a Round One selection (currently #2) in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft as compensation. — AFL House (@AFL_House) October 8, 2025

"The club continued to negotiate with Oscar and his management group throughout the year however we were unable to reach a suitable agreement," Eagles head of football John Worsfold said.

"We understand the landscape of free agency and the players' right to explore, and we have decided not to match Brisbane's offer presented to Oscar.

"As a result, we have received free agency compensation at selection No.2 overall, which will allow us to add more elite young talent via the draft in line with our list management strategy.

"As we farewell Oscar, we wish him and his fiancée Lorna every success for their next chapter."

More to come ...