BRISBANE has signed West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen as a free agent, with the Eagles receiving pick No.2 as compensation.
Allen, 26, has long been expected to join the Lions after seven seasons with the Eagles.
The forward, who has played just 23 games across the past two years, was a restricted free agent.
With the Eagles opting not to match the Lions' offer, they will receive pick No.2 in the Telstra AFL Draft, adding to the No.1 selection they already hold as wooden spooners.
West Coast now holds picks 1, 2, 13, 34, 38, 53 and 58 in the draft.
Allen was the Eagles' leading goalkicker in 2023, when he booted 53 goals in 23 games.
"The club continued to negotiate with Oscar and his management group throughout the year however we were unable to reach a suitable agreement," Eagles head of football John Worsfold said.
"We understand the landscape of free agency and the players' right to explore, and we have decided not to match Brisbane's offer presented to Oscar.
"As a result, we have received free agency compensation at selection No.2 overall, which will allow us to add more elite young talent via the draft in line with our list management strategy.
"As we farewell Oscar, we wish him and his fiancée Lorna every success for their next chapter."
