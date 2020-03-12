The 2024 Telstra AFL Draft has been completed. Check out the final 2024 draft order here.
2025 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED
2025 Draft Value Index
|Round One
|Round Two
|Round Three
|Round Four
|Round Five
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 796
|37. 297
|55. -
|73. -
|2. 2481
|20. 757
|38. 277
|56. -
|74. -
|3. 2178
|21. 721
|39. 257
|57. -
|4. 1962
|22. 686
|40. 238
|58. -
|5. 1795
|23. 653
|41. 220
|59. -
|6. 1659
|24. 621
|42. 202
|60. -
|7. 1543
|25. 590
|43. 184
|61. -
|8. 1443
|26. 561
|44. 167
|62. -
|9. 1355
|27. 533
|45. 150
|63. -
|10. 1276
|28. 505
|46. 134
|64. -
|11. 1205
|29. 479
|47. 118
|65. -
|12. 1140
|30. 454
|48. 102
|66. -
|13. 1080
|31. 429
|49. 86
|67. -
|14. 1024
|32. 405
|50. 71
|68. -
|15. 973
|33. 382
|51. 57
|69. -
|16. 924
|34. 360
|52. 42
|70. -
|17. 879
|35. 338
|53. 28
|71. -
|18. 836
|36. 317
|54. 14
|72. -
2024 Draft Value Index
|Round One
|Round Two
|Round Three
|Round Four
|Round Five
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|75. -
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|76. -
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|77. -
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|78. -
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|79. -
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|80. -
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|81. -
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|82. -
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|83 -
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19
Watch all the action in the NAB AFL U18 Champs
Some of the brightest prospects in the country will be playing and out to impress AFL scouts ahead of this year's NAB AFL Draft