AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

 

The 2024 Telstra AFL Draft has been completed. Check out the final 2024 draft order here.

2025 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

  IN OUT
Adelaide - third-round pick from Melb
- third-round pick from GWS
- fourth-round pick from GWS		 - second-round pick to GWS
Brisbane


- third-round pick from Ess
- third-round pick from GC
- third-round pick from WC
- third-round pick from WB
- fourth-round pick from StK

 - second-round pick to Carl
- third-round pick to Melb
Carlton - second-round pick from BL - first-round pick to Haw
- second-round pick to Haw
Collingwood - fourth-round pick from WB - first-round pick to GC
Essendon - first-round pick from Melb
- second-round pick from StK		 - third-round pick to Melb
- fourth-round pick to StK
Fremantle - third-round pick from Rich  
Geelong    
Gold Coast - first-round pick from PA
- first-round pick from Coll
- fourth-round pick from Rich		 - third-round pick to BL
GWS Giants - second-round pick from Adel - third-round pick to Adel
- fourth-round pick to Adel
Hawthorn - first-round pick from Carl
- second-round pick from Carl
- fourth-round pick from WC		 - first-round pick to WC
- second-round pick to WC
- third-round pick to WC
Melbourne - third-round pick from BL - first-round pick to Ess
- third-round pick to Adel
North Melbourne - second-round pick from Rich - first-round pick to Rich
Port Adelaide   - first-round pick to GC
Richmond - first-round pick from NM - second-round pick to NM
- third-round pick to Frem
- fourth-round pick to GC
St Kilda - fourth-round pick from Ess - second-round pick to Ess
- fourth-round pick to BL
Sydney    
West Coast - first-round pick from Haw
- second-round pick from Haw
- third-round pick from Haw		 - third-round pick to BL
- fourth-round pick to Haw
Western Bulldogs   - third-round pick to BL
- fourth-round pick to Coll

2025 Draft Value Index

Round One   Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 796 37. 297 55. - 73. -
2. 2481 20. 757 38. 277 56. - 74. -
3. 2178 21. 721 39. 257 57. -  
4. 1962 22. 686 40. 238 58. -  
5. 1795 23. 653 41. 220 59. -  
6. 1659 24. 621 42. 202 60. -  
7. 1543 25. 590 43. 184 61. -  
8. 1443 26. 561 44. 167 62. -  
9. 1355 27. 533 45. 150 63. -  
10. 1276 28. 505 46. 134 64. -  
11. 1205 29. 479 47. 118 65. -  
12. 1140 30. 454 48. 102 66. -  
13. 1080 31. 429 49. 86 67. -  
14. 1024 32. 405 50. 71 68. -  
15. 973 33. 382 51. 57 69. -  
16. 924 34. 360 52. 42 70. -  
17. 879 35. 338 53. 28 71. -  
18. 836 36. 317 54. 14 72. -  

2024 Draft Value Index

Round One   Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182 75. -
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170 76. -
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158 77. -
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146 78. -
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135 79. -
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123 80. -
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112 81. -
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101 82. -
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90 83 -
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  

Draft News

  1. Inside the draft: Crows' offer for pick 2, the deals the Saints knocked back

    Callum Twomey takes a closer look at the wheeling and dealing behind the scenes at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft

    AFL
    draft

  2. LISTEN: Draft wrap, 10 trade angles to watch in 2025, on Gettable

    Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge for the final episode of Gettable for 2024

    AFL
    podcasts

  3. Change is coming: How Lions' bids would look in 2025

    It is set to be far more difficult for clubs to match bids on father-son and Academy players next year

    AFL
    draft

  4. 'Bidney' at it again in 2025: Every club's draft bidding history

    The Swans continued their recent history of enthusiastic bidding on rival clubs' prospects, and even had their first 'win'

    draft

  5. Stars of the future: 10 draft prospects to watch in 2025

    Callum Twomey looks ahead to the best prospects for the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft

    AFL
    draft
  6. Updated
    Updated

    Who did you pick? The rundown on every club's 2024 draft haul

    Take a look at who your club picked up in this year's national draft

    AFL
    draft

  7. Ex-Saint's lifeline, Lions pick former Sun, nine new rookies taken

    Check out all the picks from the 2024 Telstra AFL Pre-Season and Rookie Drafts

    AFL
    draft

  8. LIVE FROM 2.55PM AEDT: Flag heroes to be picked up in pre-season, rookie drafts

    Watch the 2024 Telstra Pre-Season and Rookie Drafts live on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app

    AFL
    draft

Watch all the action in the NAB AFL U18 Champs

Some of the brightest prospects in the country will be playing and out to impress AFL scouts ahead of this year's NAB AFL Draft

View Fixture & Streaming

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.