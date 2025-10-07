The Magpies and Lions have agreed to a swap of picks

Jack Buller during the round 24 match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has orchestrated a pick swap with Brisbane that could unlock two player moves in the final 24 hours of the trade period.

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge first reported the Magpies have sent pick 59 and a 2026 third-round pick (tied to Melbourne) to Brisbane in exchange for picks 45 and 56 this year.

A pick swap that could unlock a few deals. Brisbane has sent Picks 45 and 56 to Collingwood for Pick 59 and the 2026 third-round selection that's tied to Melbourne. Some hope this gets the ball moving on a Jack Buller trade, and then one for Jai Serong. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 14, 2025

Beveridge says the new picks could help the Magpies get a deal done for forward Jack Buller, who has requested a trade to Collingwood from Sydney.

It could then open the door for the Swans, who are looking to bring Hawthorn defender Jai Serong to the club.

Buller has been seeking a move to the Magpies despite having a contract offer on the table from the Swans.

Jack Buller celebrates a goal during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Selected in the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Buller has played 10 games for Sydney, kicking 11 goals.

Pursued by Fremantle and North Melbourne, Serong has picked the Swans as his preferred home after struggling to break into Hawthorn's team this year.

Serong couldn't crack Hawthorn's senior side this season, but averaged 21.4 disposals and 7.3 marks per game playing as a third tall defender and wing option in the VFL.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

He won Box Hill's best and fairest and was named in the VFL Team of the Year, sparking rival interest.

The younger brother of Fremantle star Caleb, Serong has played 10 senior games over four seasons on Hawthorn's list after arriving as the No.53 pick in the 2021 draft, but hasn't been seen at senior level since playing in a semi-final last year.