Tex Wanganeen and Oskar Ainsworth have both been hit by injury early in their auditions for an SSP spot at St Kilda

Tex Wanganeen warms up before round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA'S two triallists Tex Wanganeen and Oskar Ainsworth are both sidelined by injuries early in the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), but prized recruit Tom De Koning has returned to the main group after straining his calf.

Wanganeen and Ainsworth were invited to audition for the final spot on the rookie list at Moorabbin when the SSP opened on November 24.

Ainsworth had made a decent start to his trial before straining his hamstring at RSEA Park this week.

The Western Jets product was unlucky to be overlooked in November's AFL Draft and Rookie Draft after a strong second half of the season in the Coates Talent League, but is now dealing with a setback in his hunt for a contract.

Oskar Ainsworth in action during the Coates Talent League match between Murray Bushrangers and Western Jets at La Trobe University in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After undergoing shoulder surgery in the off-season, Wanganeen has had his other shoulder operated on and won't start training until after the Christmas break.

The Saints knew this before submitting the paperwork for Wanganeen's trial and are expected to give the former Bomber the full SSP window to land a lifeline at the Saints.

Wanganeen, who is the son of Brownlow Medallist Gavin and cousin of St Kilda superstar Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, played five games across three seasons at Essendon before being delisted at the end of 2024.

After starting 2025 at Port Melbourne, the 22-year-old attempted to be transferred to the Saints' VFL affiliate Sandringham in July when St Kilda expressed interest, but the deadline had passed.

Wanganeen spent the second half of the season playing for Old Xaverians in the VAFA before undergoing surgery on his shoulders.

De Koning had a delayed start to his first pre-season at the Saints after moving from Carlton on a mega eight-year deal in October.

The 26-year-old completed his biggest session yet on Friday morning, joining the main group for extended blocks, where he demonstrated his athleticism before heading inside.

De Koning will follow a modified program this side of Christmas, but has made inroads over the past fortnight following a calf strain last month.

Young midfielder Darcy Wilson has set the pace early this pre-season, winning his third consecutive 3km time trial to start the summer, while also standing out in early sessions.

New midfielder Sam Flanders has hit the ground running since being traded from Gold Coast, getting to work early with the first to fourth-year players, alongside Wanganeen-Milera and Marcus Windhager.

Sam Flanders at Moorabbin in October 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

Former top three pick Paddy Dow is in full training and impressing early after recovering from a nightmare 2025 that resulted in just seven VFL appearances due to a nasty knee infection and then a broken collarbone.

St Kilda's talent identification and player movement manager Simon Dalrymple has travelled to Fiji this week for the AFL Youth Oceania Cup.

The Saints signed a lucrative three-year commercial partnership with the island nation in the off-season but are also committed to exploring talent in the region.