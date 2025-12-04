Chad Warner tells AFL.com.au why he loves returning to the oval of his junior club, playing in Perth and his goal for State of Origin

Chad Warner gathers the ball during the R24 match between Sydney and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S been eight years since Sydney star Chad Warner won the last of four straight premierships with junior club Willetton in 2017, but the dynamic midfielder is still drawn to his first club's oval every off-season.

Partly because of the convenience, Warner loves to complete part of his individual training at his junior ground in Perth's southern suburbs, but it also transports him back to a fun time in his life when success flowed.

Warner played in four straight flags for Willetton through his high school years, between 2014 and 2017, with his dad Travis involved as a coach in them all as lasting friendships were made.

As he prepares to play for Western Australia in AAMI AFL Origin on February 14 next year, Warner said representing his junior club as well as his state on the big stage would be at the front of his mind.

"I think that's the best part about it and there's going to be a massive sense of pride, and we'll be playing for a little bit more," Warner told AFL.com.au.

"I played at Willetton since Auskick and pretty much up until under-17s, and we ended up winning four premierships in a row, luckily enough.

Chad Warner celebrates victory after the round 22 match between Brisbane and Sydney at The Gabba on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"A lot of us are mates today, which is really great, and we still train there in the off-season and have a great time. It's just such a great family club.

"I think going back there and seeing the goalposts and everything, it's kind of nice and everything feels a lot smaller obviously.

"You can kind of re-live those memories, and then I guess it is a short walk down the road as well, so that helps."

Warner said his time at Willetton, where Mum Anita was also heavily involved as canteen manager, had given him the ability to make great friendships and work towards a goal as part of a team.

Part of his junior career was spent playing alongside Fremantle star Luke Jackson and former Collingwood forward Trey Ruscoe, while Melbourne premiership defender Trent Rivers and Dockers wingman Jeremy Sharp were opponents in the local competition before becoming teammates with East Fremantle and WA's under-18s.

Chad Warner grabs his jumper on the final siren Sydney's win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The ability to potentially play alongside junior teammates again and put on a show in front of friends and family will scratch an itch for the Sydney star, who resisted overtures from Fremantle and West Coast to sign a two-year extension with the Swans this year through to the end of 2027.

"Playing in Perth is something that I really love and look forward to each year, and I really like playing on Optus Stadium. I think it's a ground where the Swans play well, and where I play well too," Warner said.

"Just the size and the loudness in that hostile crowd is something I really enjoy, so it would be great to have that hostile crowd cheering for us for once."

Warner said some players had started making contact and asking him to put in a good word with WA coach Dean Cox, with five players announced so far for the Black Swans.

Chad Warner speaks to Dean Cox after Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps was one WA star Warner was particularly excited to play alongside, given the pair's ability to complement each other with Cripps' inside ball-winning and Warner's outside speed.

On his own pre-season, Warner said he was enjoying the pre-Christmas block and fully fit as he looks to build towards having a big impact in Origin.

"My number one goal would be to play a full game," Warner said.

"Having that date locked in for February, we can really train and work around that point, so I'll definitely be training and preparing for that game and doing everything I can to make sure my body's 100 per cent.

"I want to be having a red-hot crack and I'm sure all the other boys are too."