Dean Cox will lead a bolstered off-field staff into his second season as head coach

Simon Goodwin and Dean Cox at Sydney's community camp in Newcastle in November 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY superstar Isaac Heeney believes Dean Cox will be better equipped to deal with his second season as Swans coach after the club boosted its coaching department in the off-season.

A long-time Swans assistant coach, Cox's transition to the top job in 2025 was far from seamless.

After taking over from John Longmire in late November, Cox led the perennial finalists to 10th, a year on from its devastating Grand Final loss to Brisbane.

Isaac Heeney at training on the Swans' community camp in Newcastle in November 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

But Heeney hinted Cox wasn't given the best chance to succeed given he wasn't directly replaced as senior assistant coach, while Jarrad McVeigh also left the senior coaching panel at the end of 2024 to take the reins of the VFL side.

But it is something Sydney has rectified for 2026, with Melbourne premiership coach Simon Goodwin, former Gold Coast football boss Wayne Campbell (head of the Swans academy) and Jeremy Laidler joining the club.

Goodwin has become Sydney's director of coaching, while Laidler is back from Greater Western Sydney as an assistant after previously leading the Swans' reserves team.

Premiership hero Nick Malceski has also returned to coach the VFL team.

Isaac Heeney poses for a photo with young fans on the Swans' community camp in Newcastle in November 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Coxy was probably one or two coaches down over the last year and it was a massive load on him," Heeney said in Newcastle on Wednesday.

"For this pre-season to have two extra coaches, the knowledge and the way they communicate is second to none.

"When they do speak, it inspires you which is something you want.

"A premiership-winning coach is something you don't see much of.

Simon Goodwin at Sydney's community camp in Newcastle in November 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"To have him (Goodwin) under Coxy and his knowledge, especially in attack, is second to none.

"He's an amazing fella, too."

Goodwin was sacked by Melbourne in August, almost four years after becoming the club's first premiership coach since 1964.

The 48-year-old was keen to return to a role in football immediately, despite spending nearly nine seasons in the top job at the Demons.

Sydney will be intent on an immediate rise back up the ladder after bringing in dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow via a blockbuster trade in October.