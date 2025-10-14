The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round 10

Alice Edmonds celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WITH three rounds to go, the AFLW Fantasy season is hitting its business end.

It's been a rollercoaster side as Gold Coast's Niamh McLaughlin (DEF, $736,000) bounced back from her 24 to score 84.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Where should coaches turn their attention for the final three rounds?

Along with the usual advice on who to trade in, or out, the Free Kick team runs through a mini-draft for the final three games of the season.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:00 - Introduction

3:27 - Shipping report

10:21 - Watch and wait scoreboard

13:55 - End of the line

35:45 - Trade targets

56:56 - Last three mini-draft

1:04:48 - Captains corner

1:06:10 - Trade plans and outro

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.