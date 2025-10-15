Charlie Curnow celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has won the services of Carlton star Charlie Curnow in a race with Geelong to secure the two-time Coleman medallist, with Will Hayward joining the Blues.

In a monster trade sealed late on Deadline Day, Curnow found his way to the Swans.

Sydney has sent three first-round picks (in 2025, 2026 and 2027) and Hayward to Carlton, which has given the Swans picks 31, 42 and a 2027 second-round pick to go with Curnow.

Despite the Blues' push to retain their contracted star, Curnow had made it clear he wanted a move away from Princes Park with the Cats and the Swans chasing his services.

Curnow's preference was to get to Geelong, with the Cats offering three first-round draft picks to Carlton in the opening week of the trade period. The Blues knocked back that deal and wanted a quality player to be involved in any transaction.

The Swans then emerged as the frontrunners to land him after he toured their facilities on Monday and met with coach Dean Cox.

Carlton star Charlie Curnow arrives at the Swans' HQ on October 13, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It's great to have finalised a trade to bring Charlie to our club, and we are excited to add a player of his calibre to our forward stocks," Sydney executive general manager football, Leon Cameron, said.



"Charlie's achievements speak for themselves, and we believe he will bring a new dimension to our attack with his presence and athleticism.



"We look forward to what Charlie can bring to our side in 2026 and beyond."

Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said that, while the Blues didn't want to lose the two-time All-Australian, they were happy with the deal done.

"We also want to acknowledge Charlie's 10 years of service to our football club. He provided our club with some great moments in the Navy Blue and while we are disappointed to see him go, the return we have received is a first in our game's history and we are certainly satisfied with what we have gained.

Cameron also acknowledged the contribution Hayward had made in his nine years at Sydney.



"Will is a very popular member of our squad, and I thank him for his significant contribution to the club over the past nine seasons," Cameron said.



"Since arriving at the footy club as a teenager, Will has given his all to this place and is a much-loved member of our team.



"These decisions are never easy, but we wish Will all the very best at his new club."