Christian Petracca has completed a move to the Suns from the Demons

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE star Christian Petracca has been traded to Gold Coast.

The Suns sealed a deal for the four-time All-Australian and 2021 premiership player and Norm Smith medallist on Deadline Day.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

As reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey, three first-round picks – including No.7 and No.8 in this year's Telstra AFL Draft – are heading to the Dees as part of the deal.

The final deal will see the Demons get picks 7, 8 and 37 this year, Gold Coast's 2026 first-round pick and the Suns' 2027 third-round pick.

The Suns will get Petracca, pick 24 and 28 in this year's draft and Melbourne's 2026 second-round pick.

2025 Round One Pick 7, 2025 Round One Pick 8, 2025 Round Two Pick 37, 2026 Round One selection (tied to Gold Coast) and 2027 Round Three selection (tied to Gold Coast) in the respective Telstra AFL Drafts. — AFL House (@AFL_House) October 15, 2025

Gold Coast general manager of player talent and strategy Craig Cameron said Petracca was the type of player the Suns had identified to take them to the next level after making finals for the first time this year.

"One of our goals throughout the trade period was to add high quality, experienced players to our evolving list and Christian is a player that we think can really complement the group we have,” Cameron said.

"Christian will add to our midfield group and has the ability to go forward, attributes we feel are an important addition to our squad as we look to take the next step on-field in 2026."

Petracca, 29, played 212 games for the Demons after being drafted with pick No.2 in 2014.

He helped the club break a 57-year premiership drought with their 2021 Grand Final win.

Christian Petracca is named Norm Smith Medalist after the Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"'Trac' has made an incredible contribution during his time at the Melbourne Football Club," Demons list manager Tim Lamb said on Wednesday.

"He produced many memorable moments as a Melbourne player, bringing a lot of joy to our members and supporters. His desire and drive to get the best out of himself has been a hallmark of his time in the red and blue.

"While it's always difficult to part ways with a player of Trac's calibre, we are confident that a deal of this magnitude allows us to set the club for success whilst also allowing us to fulfil Trac's request to embark on a fresh start in the Gold Coast.

"We thank Trac, his partner Bella and his extended family for all they have given to the club.

"Trac will always be welcome at our footy club and we and wish him and Bella all the best for this next chapter."