Midfielder Patrick Retschko will head to Punt Road after a trade was done between Richmond and Geelong on Wednesday.

Patrick Retschko during the VFL Round 12 match between Werribee and Geelong at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER looking like its trade week involvement was done and dusted early, Richmond has made a move on the last day, trading pick 99 to Geelong for Patrick Retschko.

In a unique trade week twist, Retschko had been delisted by the Cats before the deal was done.

The Tigers chose to do a deal to get Retschko to Punt Road rather than making him wait until the free agency window opens on November 3rd.

The midfielder is yet to make his AFL debut after being taken by the Cats with the 23rd selection in the 2024 rookie draft following an impressive year with the Oakleigh Chargers.

Retschko is considered to have elite endurance and running ability, clocking a 6.09 time for the two-kilometre time trial in the 2024 Draft Combine.

Trade approved.



Geelong trade Patrick Retschko to Richmond for Round Six Pick 99 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. — AFL House (@AFL_House) October 15, 2025

He averaged just under 22 disposals a game for Geelong's VFL side this year, playing 18 games, also hitting the scoreboard with at least one goal in 11 of his state level appearances

Talking about the surprise move, Richmond executive general manager, football talent, Blair Hartley, said Retschko had been on the Tigers' radar since his junior days.

"Patrick is a player we have tracked closely through the talent pathway leading into last year's draft and during his first year at Geelong, where he played some strong VFL football," Hartley said on Wednesday.

"He has shown AFL traits, with elite endurance, that allows him to find the football on the wing and across half back.

"He played consistently strong state league football through 2025 and is also a lifelong Tigers fan, so we are delighted to be able to give him this opportunity."