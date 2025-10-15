Jack Steele after the round 18 match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, July 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER St Kilda captain Jack Steele will play for Melbourne next season after a Deadline Day deal was agreed to between the two clubs.

The midfielder will move to the Demons in exchange for a 2027 third-round selection.

Steele was relieved of the St Kilda captaincy earlier this month and had been told by the club to explore his trade options, but he had been determined to stay at Moorabbin.

But the Demons emerged late as a suitor for the 29-year-old, with new coach Steven King looking to add some experience to his midfield group after the departures of Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver.

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said Steele was an exciting addition to the club's playing personnel.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome a player of Jack's character, calibre and experience to the Dees," Lamb said.

"How Jack goes about his footy, both on and off the field, is incredibly impressive. He is a true competitor, who wants to get the best out of himself as well as those around him.

"We think Jack will be a fantastic addition to our midfield mix, bringing years of experience and strong leadership qualities, and we’re excited by the immediate impact he can have for us."

After nine years with the Saints, following two seasons with Greater Western Sydney, Steele reflected on his time at Morabbin.



"This club has been such a big part of my life for the past nine years and I'll always be grateful for the opportunities I've had here," Steele said.



"To captain the Saints and represent our members and fans has been an incredible honour. I've been lucky to play alongside some great teammates, build lifelong friendships, and share so many memories with the people who mean the most to me.



"While it's the right time for me to take on a new challenge, I'll always carry a deep connection to St Kilda and I'm so thankful for the support I've received from the club and the fans over the journey."



St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena said Steele's contributions to the club would be remembered with great pride.



"Jack embodies everything we want this club to stand for - courage, humility and relentless effort," Dilena said.



"Throughout his career, Jack's commitment to his teammates and his club has been unquestionable. He carried the responsibility of captaincy with class, performed on the biggest stages, and he leaves having given everything to his teammates and this club.



"We wish Jack, his fiancé Jaz and the entire Steele family nothing but the best for the future."