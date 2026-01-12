Will Day impresses at pre-season training as he aims for a full season in 2026

Will Day during Hawthorn training ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Hawthorn FC

PREMIERSHIPS aren't won in January, but the sight of Will Day back in full flight and laying tackles like a game is on the line in September is an early win to start the year at the Kennedy Community Centre.

New head of development Daniel Giansiracusa was on the end of a crunching, lunging Day tackle on Monday, much to the enjoyment of everyone involved in the drill.

The Western Bulldogs great hasn't copped a hit like it since he retired in 2014.

Day spent the pre-Christmas block of training with the rehab group after his 2025 campaign was restricted to just six appearances due to two bone stress injuries in his right foot, following the initial injury at the start of 2024.

The 24-year-old missed the Hawks' progression to the preliminary final – he also missed the 2024 finals series and is yet to play in September – after re-injuring his troublesome foot in just his second game back last August.

Surgery wasn't required and the navicular bone is in the clear, but three bone stress issues in a little more than 18 months have stalled the career of one of the emerging superstar midfielders.

After a gradual build across the off-season and the first half of the pre-season, Day was let off the leash on Monday and will continue to increase his load ahead of the Hawks' Opening Round game against Greater Western Sydney on March 7.

Will Day is seen injured during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Day didn't feature in the 2 x 10 minutes of match simulation at the end of the session on Monday, but will start integrating into match play in coming weeks ahead of a practice match against Geelong and the AAMI Community Series game against the Western Bulldogs in February.

Hawthorn captain James Sicily also sat out the match simulation on Monday but completed most of the session as he edges closer to full fitness after a shoulder reconstruction in October.

The 31-year-old is expected to return to full contact training after the Hawks' annual pre-season camp in Torquay later this month.

Key forward Mabior Chol has been absent from training to start the year due to illness.

Father-son recruit Will McCabe is on a modified program due to back soreness, with the club taking a conservative approach after he dealt with stress fractures in his back last summer.

First-round pick Cam Nairn has been confined to light duties to start the year due to his own back concern out of the Christmas break.

Former North Melbourne defender Flynn Perez and ex-Docker Ethan Stanley continue to trial for a rookie contract ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline on February 20.

Both have impressed across the trial with two spots currently open on the list. Hawthorn can also trial two more players between now and the deadline next month and remain open to inviting another player to audition for a spot.