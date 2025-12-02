Hawthorn pitched a role and an environment that appealed Daniel Giansiracusa as he pursued the next step in his coaching journey

Daniel Giansiracusa speaks to Sam Butler at Hawthorn's training session in November, 2025. Picture: Hawthorn FC

DANIEL Giansiracusa first remembers crossing paths with Sam Mitchell in the 2001 VFL Grand Final when the Western Bulldogs were aligned with Werribee. Now almost 25 years later, the opportunity to work under the Hawthorn coach has led him across town in the next step of his coaching journey.

Amid the frenetic news cycle of the trade period and the backdrop of the draft combine in October, football department changes didn't get much more significant this off-season than Giansiracusa's move from Essendon.

The Bombers wanted to retain him. Collingwood thought they almost had him. But Hawthorn pitched a role and an environment that appealed, as the dust settled on the Melbourne coaching process.

Giansiracusa wants to be a senior coach and is still chasing his first gig, but will now follow in the footsteps of Mitchell by becoming the Hawks' head of development. Mitchell did that role in 2021 – as well as coaching Box Hill – before being appointed Alastair Clarkson's replacement ahead of the 2022 season.

The 43-year-old transitioned from playing to coaching at the Whitten Oval over the summer of 2015 after calling time on his 265-game career in red, white and blue. He coached the forwards, stoppages, opposition analysis and Footscray before moving to the Bombers in 2021, where he coached the midfield most recently after starting with the backline.

Daniel Giansiracusa talks to his players during the pre-season match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Whitten Oval on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

When Hawthorn GM Rob McCartney first reached out days after the Demons' decision in mid-September, that role was a key part of the sell. The Hawks were looking for someone to help give them a competitive advantage in how they run development.

Mitchell gave them one in 2021 and has proven himself to be elite at transforming players like Jai Newcombe, Dylan Moore and Will Day into stars. Hawthorn believes every coach needs development as a key tenet of their philosophy.

After returning to September in 2024 and reaching a semi-final, Hawthorn progressed a week further this year. But if they are going to go all the way, they need to get more out of the list. That's why Giansiracusa and the Hawks both appealed so much to each other.

Daniel Giansiracusa at Hawthorn's training session in November, 2025. Picture: Hawthorn FC

"I've been in the system for a long time now and a philosophy of mine is to expose myself to as many roles as possible; I haven't done this one," Giansiracusa told AFL.com.au at the Kennedy Community Centre.

"The conversations with Sam (Mitchell) and Rob (McCartney) and the enticement of the role was exciting because I do have aspirations to be a senior coach.

"I really enjoyed my time at Essendon and loved the people I worked with, but I just felt it was the right time to make the move. When an opportunity like this comes up, you weigh everything up, but I am excited about the freshness and where we can go with it.

"It's a club in a really good spot, another opportunity to learn off a coach that you admire from afar and upskilling yourself on how things are done differently.

"Being at the Bulldogs for so long as a player and then a coach for six years, I learned a lot off 'Bevo' (Luke Beveridge). Then going to a club like Essendon, big, and then to work under 'Truck' (Ben Rutten) then Brad (Scott). They are all a bit different. I felt that with the conversation I had with Sam and the way he goes about things; there is a little bit of intrigue there and I obviously played against him for a long time. This list is capable of doing some special things, which also comes into your thinking."

Daniel Giansiracusa watches on as Lin Jong runs during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Whitten Oval on June 5, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Giansiracusa is expected to be involved on game day, either in the coaches' box or from the bench, but his focus will be on finding incremental gains for each individual on the list Monday to Friday so they can perform better on weekends in winter.

Hawthorn will rely on improvement coming from within in 2026 after a quiet trade period. Zach Merrett wanted to join the Hawks but a deal couldn't be brokered by the deadline. James Worpel moved to Geelong as a free agent, while Will Day is on the comeback trail from a third bone stress problem in his foot since the start of 2024.

"Everyone on our list should be aiming to improve. The story I'm telling is Jack Gunston: From afar, you're 34, you didn't play in the first two games (of the 2025 season) but he gave himself to the group and got paid back and is still chasing improvement," Giansiracusa explained.

"If everyone on our list has got that mindset, as well as me as head of development and the other coaches, even if it's a marginal gain, if we can aim for that, that's what I'm noticing in the comp.

"The margins are minimal when it comes to the last day. If we can keep improving the group, we are going to get closer to that. That's the remit and I'm excited by that. Now working with the other coaches to make sure that's a clear focus."

Giansiracusa was one of five coaches who went through the process to replace Simon Goodwin at Melbourne. Steven King won the job to become a senior coach for the first time, beating out former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, Western Bulldogs midfield coach Brendon Lade, Geelong assistant James Kelly and Giansiracusa.

After going through the process for the Carlton job in 2021 that resulted in Michael Voss' appointment before missing out to Adem Yze at Richmond in 2023, the feedback from the Demons helped convince Giansiracusa to explore the Hawthorn opportunity when it presented.

"I've walked out of every [coaching process] going 'I wouldn't change anything', but I've listened to the feedback. Each process has been different, but one I was adamant it was a fair process, which it was, that makes me feel more comfortable," he said.

"I walked away really happy with how I presented. I think I was really close, but they did give me some good feedback on things to work on, things to be aware of and that will help me in this role. I'll keep putting my hand up and hopefully I land one soon."

Before Yze was appointed Richmond coach, he was pipped for senior jobs at Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney and Essendon. Adam Kingsley missed out at Collingwood and Carlton before landing the gig at the Giants. King was overlooked for the West Coast gig for McQualter, who missed out to Yze at Punt Road.

Almost every senior coach has a similar story. For Giansiracusa, nothing has changed when it comes to his pursuit of one of 18 gigs in the country. He has dusted himself after the latest rejection and learned from the experience.

"Yep 100 per cent, I still want to be a senior coach, that hasn't changed," he said.

"They are intense processes; I think I've matured in regards to if you do get asked to go through a process being more aware of what you're getting into because emotionally it can rock you a little bit if it doesn't go your way, which it hasn't a few times. Family is important and having those discussions with them, especially if it is an interstate type situation.

"I'm a growth mindset individual who wants to keep getting better, so once the dust settles you do realise it was a great learning experience and one that will help you get another opportunity again."

Giansiracusa has not just joined a new club in a new facility, the 2020 AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year will lead a new team. Andy Collins moved to Port Adelaide, North Melbourne poached Zane Littlejohn and Arryn Siposs departed.

Hawthorn appointed three new development coaches over off-season, signing Norm Smith Medallist Jason Johannisen straight out of the game after his time at the Western Bulldogs ended, Jason Williams from the Power and former Hawk and Box Hill great David Mirra to coach the VFL team.

Some young players at Hawthorn didn't know Giansiracusa played – or how many games he played – until Massimo D'Ambrosio interviewed him in front of the group this week. They were stunned to learn he played with both Tom and Tony Liberatore at the Western Bulldogs, much to his amusement and people like Brett Ratten.

Sam Mitchell comes under pressure from Daniel Giansiracusa during the match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in round 14, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was involved in that interviewing process, which is something I haven't been part of in the past. Obviously they were a fair way down the path, Rob and Sam, but to come in at the tail end was great. It was late, but that's what's happening in AFL now where things happen a bit later," he said.

"We are aware of having a group that's dynamic and different, not just the same. We all bring a different skillset. It's funny, working with first-year players, they don't know that I played. They ask Brett Ratten if he played a bit of footy? But Jason Johannisen they know because they watched him. That's real, but it's on us to help him develop as a coach and feel comfortable and add value."

Giansiracusa will be heavily involved in the program at Box Hill, working closely with Mirra. Before he became a permanent fixture at AFL level in his third season and then a star under Rodney Eade – who also now works in the Kennedy Community Centre – he started in the VFL at Werribee. At the end of his time at the kennel, he coached Footscray. He knows the value of the VFL and the alignment with state league clubs.

Daniel Giansiracusa at Hawthorn's training session in November, 2025. Picture: Hawthorn FC

"The importance of it is real," he said. "You go back in history and all the teams that have won AFL premierships have a strong state league team. When I was coming through as a player, Geelong won a VFL flag, Box Hill have won a couple. Melbourne, Bulldogs," he said.

"It is important for the development side of things, but also to have a winning culture. We will be looking to get the right balance there. I think because of Sam's history and his connection there, it will continue to be strong.

"It is exciting for Dave (Mirra) with where has come from at Wesley and being a past player, he will be able to continue that legacy on. I'm really excited about how he make that even stronger with some experienced players coming out of that group and the younger players on Hawthorn's list making sure they really buy into that."

Giansiracusa's journey has criss-crossed with Mitchell since their days in the TAC Cup. Both played more than 15 years at the highest level before pivoting to coaching. Mitchell is now leading his own AFL team. Time will tell if Giansiracusa's pivot will lead to one of only 18 jobs in the country, but the blueprint is set at Hawthorn.