Grace Egan is all but certain to move to SA after Richmond encouraged her to explore her options

Grace Egan is seen at a Richmond training session on October 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE is poised to land a deal for Richmond's gun AFLW midfielder Grace Egan.

Egan met with a handful of clubs after being told she was no longer wanted by the Tigers, but it's understood she has now committed to joining the Crows ahead of season 2026.

Richmond confirmed last month that Egan was "encouraged in her exit interview to explore her options", sparking a series of teams to investigate a deal for the tough onballer.

However, Egan has recently informed rivals of her intention to join Adelaide in a boost for the Crows ahead of the impending loss of young midfielder Brooke Boileau to Carlton.

Egan's looming departure from Punt Road had caused surprise among clubs, with the 25-year-old having long been a mainstay in Richmond's best team across her 66-game AFLW career.

The Tigers' decision also came despite a strong end to the year where she averaged 23.2 disposals, 3.8 tackles and 3.5 clearances across her finals six matches of the season.

Katie Brennan, Monique Conti and Grace Egan after Richmond's clash with Collingwood in AFLW round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

That spell of form had followed a heavily interrupted start to her year, having lost 14kg on the eve of the campaign after spending nearly a month in hospital due to illness.

Adelaide will be Egan's third club across her seven-season stint in the AFLW, having initially represented Carlton before joining Richmond midway through 2022.

The Crows had been searching for midfield depth, with Boileau – who was named in this season's 22under22 side – requesting a trade to the Blues at her exit interview last month.