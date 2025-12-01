The Demons have confirmed two list changes at the end of the AFLW season

Gabrielle Colvin kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE defender Gabrielle Colvin has called time on her AFLW career, while the Dees have also farewelled fellow defender Denby Taylor after not offering her a contract for next year.

Colvin was selected with pick No.77 in the 2019 AFLW Draft and went on to play 40 games with Melbourne.

The 34-year-old played in Melbourne's losing Grand Final in 2022 (S6), but unfortunately missed the Dees' AFLW premiership win against Brisbane in 2022 (S7) after sustaining an ACL injury.

Colvin successfully completed her rehab to return in 2023 and has capped off her career with 13 games in her last two seasons.

"We are so thankful for everything that Gab has brought to our program over the last five years," Melbourne general manager of AFLW Clare Pettyfor said.

"Her humour, tenacity, and resilience have enriched our team, and she'll be deeply missed.

Gabrielle Colvin is tackled by Sarah Verrier during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We wish Gab and her partner, Mitch, all the best in whatever comes next."

Melbourne has also announced the delisting of Taylor after two seasons at the club.

Denby was picked up as an injury replacement player for Aimee Mackin in 2024, where she went on to play 11 games with the Dees, including two finals appearances in 2025.

The 25-year-old also previously played 18 matches for Geelong between 2019 and 2022.

"As always, this time of the football season is extremely difficult and unfortunately tough decisions have to be made," Pettyfor said.

Denby Taylor kicks the ball during Melbourne's semi-final against Adelaide on November 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Denby is an incredible person and our program is better for having had her part of it. She has bought a great deal to our club both on and off the field, and we thank her for the enthusiasm and energy she's committed in her time with us.

"On behalf of the club, we would like to thank Denby for everything she's given to the program in her time with us and wish her all the best for the next chapter."