Tarni Brown has retired after 44 AFLW games for the Blues and Magpies

Shannon Campbell tackles Tarni Brown during the match between Carlton and Brisbane at Ikon Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER father-daughter draftee Tarni Brown has announced her retirement after 44 games across her career at Collingwood and Carlton, while the Blues have also delisted a further two players.

Taken at pick 19 by Collingwood in the 2020 AFLW Draft, the daughter of Gavin Brown played 34 games for the Pies before being traded to the Blues in the 2023 Trade Period.

The forward played every game for Carlton after her round two debut in the 2024 season but has been on the inactive list for the entirety of 2025 due a medical condition.

"AFLW has been such an important part of my life the past few years, but ultimately retiring is just the best decision for me going forward," Brown said.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the Blues and have appreciated the opportunity to play in the navy blue. Throughout this time the club has shown me a lot of support, and I have really felt the love from all my teammates, which I am very grateful for."

Rachel Kearns is tackled by Tarni Brown during the round three AFLW match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park, September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton's head of AFLW Ash Naulty thanked Brown for her contribution to the club.

"Tarni has had our support throughout the process that has led to her making the decision to step away from AFLW," Naulty said.

"The way she carried herself from the beginning and the tenacity which she played with has been such a great example for the younger generation wanting to play in AFLW."

The Blues have also delisted replacement player duo Eliza Wood and Charlotte Brewer from their AFLW program.

Wood was signed from the Blues' VFLW side earlier this year as a replacement player for Kerryn Peterson, who was placed on the inactive list due to the birth of her first child in August.

Carlton VFLW captain Eliza Wood during the 2025 VFL/W Season Launch. Picture: Kim Landy/AFL Photos

However, Wood was unable to make a senior appearance in the AFLW after she too was placed on the inactive list in July as a result of an ACL injury sustained in round 12 of the VFLW season.

Brewer was then signed as an injury replacement player for Wood, coming across from Collingwood's VFLW side, but did not play a senior AFLW game.

"Charlotte and Eliza have been positive additions to our team over the past couple of months, and we commend them for the energy they have brought to the group," Naulty said.

"We wish them both the very best for their next chapter."