Riley Beveridge takes a look at the players who could shape this year's AFLW Trade Period

Taylor Smith, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Eden Zanker and Mikala Cann. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is in the box seat to secure a move for Melbourne's AFLW spearhead Eden Zanker, who shapes as being the headline name in this year's Trade Period.

It's understood Zanker, who has links to Western Australia, has a preference to get to the Dockers after a standout season for the Demons that included 22 goals.

West Coast has also shown an interest in the key forward throughout the year and is likely to continue monitoring negotiations across the Trade Period, though Fremantle is now considered best placed to seal a move for Zanker.

The deal could put Melbourne in a strong position to trade for Gold Coast's No.1 pick, with the Suns set to auction off the top choice to stash as many early draft selections as possible.

Rival clubs believe Gold Coast could have as many as five of the top six or seven picks in this year's national draft tied to its Academy – and as many as 10 Academy-tied players overall – with the Suns needing to snare multiple early selections to match bids when they arrive.

The Demons are expected to put a high price on any potential Zanker trade, though, likely leaving this year's preliminary finalists with the best possible draft hand to trade up for the No.1 selection.

Eden Zanker is chased by Erika O'Shea during the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond, Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide, St Kilda, and the Western Bulldogs are among a host of other sides likely to vie for the top pick from Gold Coast, which is set to be one of the most intriguing storylines to play out across the Trade Period.

"The auction for pick 1 has officially started" 👀@RileyBev discusses why the Suns are open to trading pick one on the latest episode of the W Show: https://t.co/QfSLRt27ll pic.twitter.com/Um0EKQrxs8 — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) October 30, 2025

Gold Coast's hunt for early picks could lead to other Suns being poached by rival clubs. Essendon and Carlton are among a group of teams chasing a move for star midfielder and former best and fairest winner Claudia Whitfort, Hawthorn holds a strong interest in experienced forward Jacqui Dupuy, while the Blues are also in talks to land ruck Lauren Bella.

The Western Bulldogs' former No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner is another name set to feature prominently in trade discussions, with the youngster on the lookout for a new home just two seasons after arriving at the Whitten Oval as the top selection.

Weston-Turner has interest from both Grand Finalists in North Melbourne and Brisbane, though rivals believe the unbeaten Kangas remain firmly in the lead to secure a move for the talented and versatile prospect.

Hawthorn had also been in the running to trade for Weston-Turner, but have since been ruled out.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner during the round eight AFLW match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, October 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane's gun goalkicker Taylor Smith is also among the star players exploring interest from elsewhere following a strong 18-goal campaign at the Lions, with Sydney now seen as the frontrunners to secure a deal for the key forward if she chooses to leave.

However, Smith – who is a two-time premiership player and an All-Australian – is contracted at Brisbane for 2026 and the Lions have also been locked in negotiations to potentially extend her deal even further across recent weeks.

The Bombers, Hawks and Swans are all chasing a star Lion 👀@RileyBev discusses on The W Show: https://t.co/WwHLQnJEq9 pic.twitter.com/sLNGzdscGC — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) November 6, 2025

Adelaide defender Zoe Prowse is another still weighing up her future, tossing up whether to accept a one-year offer to stay at the club or explore interest from a number of sides including Essendon, Richmond, Geelong, Melbourne, Hawthorn and West Coast.

Zoe Prowse celebrates a goal during Adelaide's elimination final against St Kilda on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is in a fight to retain a host of experienced talent as well, with tough midfielder Mikala Cann already requesting a trade to the Western Bulldogs earlier this week.

Magpies vice-captain Jordy Allen has attracted interest from Brisbane, although she is contracted through until 2027 making a potential trade complicated, while youngster Eliza James is tossing up a move to Geelong.

Carlton is hoping to build on its rapid improvement across 2025, with Adelaide youngster Brooke Boileau already requesting a trade to the Blues and with Greater Western Sydney's All-Australian defender Cambridge McCormick also on their radar.

McCormick, fresh off earning her maiden All-Australian blazer on Monday night following a standout season in the backline, is contracted at the Giants for 2026 with the club likely to dig its heels in over a potential trade.

Cambridge McCormick after being named in the 2025 NAB AFLW All-Australian Team during the W Awards at Centrepiece. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney ruck Ally Morphett has also met with Carlton officials recently around the prospect of a trade, though a deal is seen as incredibly unlikely given she's contracted at the Swans through until 2027.

The Giants are elsewhere seen as the likeliest landing spot for Lions defender Poppy Boltz and are also investigating a potential deal for Hawks defender Tilly Lucas-Rodd, who has been exploring a switch elsewhere.

Carlton met with Sydney's All-Australian ruck Ally Morphett recently around a potential move, but a deal would be tough to execute as she is contracted at the Swans until 2027.



Ex-Hawthorn captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd another being watched ahead of the AFLW Trade Period. @AFLcomau https://t.co/DtIF2ZMIoR — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) November 14, 2025

Richmond's Grace Egan is another set for a new home, with a host of clubs queueing up to explore a move for the experienced midfielder after being told she would not be at the Tigers next year.

Western Bulldogs youngster and former No.4 draft pick Brooke Barwick is also weighing up whether to stay at the Whitten Oval or explore a move elsewhere, with Essendon and Carlton are among the sides to have registered an interest.

Collingwood and Richmond are seen as the likeliest to prise defender Kiera Mueller out of Adelaide, while West Coast is seen as a possible new home for one-game North Melbourne midfielder Ella Slocombe.

Ella Slocombe handballs during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on November 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles have also been monitoring a potential move for Lions youngster Sophie Peters, while the Saints have registered an interest in Hawks forward Sophie Butterworth.

Fremantle's Sarah Verrier and Carlton's former first-round pick Keeley Skepper are others expected to explore opportunities elsewhere throughout the Trade Period.

Port Adelaide is expected to have a quiet window, with the club likely to take a draft focus and potentially shift up from No.9 on the board.

For the first time this season, AFLW clubs will have the flexibility to include future picks in trade negotiations in a move that could unlock a series of deals across the six-day window.

This season's AFLW Trade Period runs from December 4-10, with all clubs recently informed by the League's headquarters that they must attend deadline day at Marvel Stadium.