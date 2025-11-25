Eden Zanker speaks publicly for the first time about her interest in a move to WA

Eden Zanker in action during Melbourne's clash with Brisbane in AFLW round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN-DEMAND key forward Eden Zanker has spoken publicly for the first time about her reasons for a potential move from Melbourne.

As reported by AFL.com.au earlier this month, the out-of-contract Melbourne tall is weighing up significant interest from Fremantle and West Coast.

Zanker herself hails from Natya, a small northern Victorian farming region about an hour from Swan Hill.

"My partner (Nikita) is from there, so that's definitely one of those things," Zanker told the W Download podcast from the W Awards Coral Carpet on Monday night.

"Melbourne city is pretty chaotic, so it's probably getting the better of me at the moment.

Eden Zanker (right) and her partner Nikita Rogers on the Coral Carpet at the 2025 W Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

"I guess just the lifestyle piece as well – I absolutely love the Dees, and if you could pick it up and put it somewhere more rural, and away from everything, it'd be perfect, but unfortunately you can't do that. So probably more of a lifestyle change, really.

"We'll keep working through some things, keep having conversations with Melbourne, and keep having conversations outside of that as well. Haven't set anything in stone yet, so the next month will be exciting."

