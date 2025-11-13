Tayla Harris is set to remain in the red and blue, while Western Australian interest is growing in Eden Zanker

Tayla Harris in action during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has agreed a deal to lock away star AFLW forward Tayla Harris on a fresh two-year deal through to 2027, but doubt lingers over the future of fellow Demons goalkicker Eden Zanker.

Harris' new contract completes a remarkable turnaround for the high-profile Melbourne gun, having nearly been traded to Hawthorn last year before a deal collapsed with just minutes remaining on deadline day.

She chose to stay on a one-year contract, rather than enter the national draft in an effort to eventually get to the Hawks, but has now guaranteed her future at the Demons through until 2027 following a strong campaign under coach Mick Stinear.

The signing of Harris to a new deal comes as fellow Melbourne forward Zanker continues to weigh up her future, amid significant interest from West Australian clubs Fremantle and West Coast.

Zanker, who is uncontracted beyond 2025 at the Demons, has strong links to Western Australia and is now widely viewed across the League as being likely to request a trade at season's end.

She has kicked 22 goals this season and is considered among the best forwards in the competition, while the recently re-signed Harris has also chipped in for 15 goals across the campaign.

Clubs will be able to trade picks one year in advance for the first time ahead of next month's AFLW Trade Period, ensuring more mechanisms can be used in negotiations to complete deals.

Melbourne is set to face Adelaide in a do-or-die semi-final clash at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon, with Zanker to be sidelined from the blockbuster contest having entered concussion protocols last weekend.