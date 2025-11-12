The Pies have landed a double signing in a boost to their list rebuild

Collingwood recruits Liv Lewis and Maisie Nankivell. Picture: Collingwood Media

COLLINGWOOD has landed a major AFLW coup as it looks to supercharge its ongoing list rebuild, securing the double signing of former Super Netball stars Liv Lewis and Maisie Nankivell as cross-code rookies.

As revealed by AFL.com.au in August, the Pies had long been considered the favourites to secure Lewis after her shock switch to footy but have also agreed a deal to land her former Melbourne Mavericks teammate Nankivell as well.

Lewis is the Mavericks' reigning Defender of the Year but has never played football at any level, while Nankivell will return to the game after two AFLW appearances for Adelaide in 2019.

Fremantle had also been in the hunt for Lewis before she opted to remain in Victoria, while Nankivell had interest from Richmond, North Melbourne and Carlton before settling on a deal to join Collingwood in recent weeks.

"The decision to come to footy has been brewing for a few years," Lewis told AFL.com.au.

"I was so lucky to absolutely love netball and where it's been able to take me, but the last few years it's been itching away. Seeing the AFLW and the way it's developed and grown, seeing other cross-coders, it's something I really want to have a crack at.

"It got to a point at the back end of last season where I asked myself, 'What am I waiting for?' And then the Pies, as soon as I started chatting to clubs and coming in, it was pretty clear they were going to be a place that I was going to really flourish at."

Lewis, a 184cm goalkeeper for the Mavericks, has been identified as a potential key defender at AFLW level while Nankivell, a 176cm centre in netball, played as a second tall defender and mobile ruck during her brief AFLW stint at Adelaide.

The pair spent the last two seasons as teammates together at the Melbourne Mavericks, but have known each other for more than 10 years through their time in both state and national netball programs.

"I've been itching to get back as well," Nankivell told AFL.com.au.

Maisie Nankivell is tackled by Libby Birch during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've gone off and had the career that I wanted to with netball, but it's always been something that's been in the back of my mind. I really wanted to get back, it was just a matter of when.

"Just recently, it's been my mind a lot more. That's why I decided to put the feelers out there and get into some clubs and have some conversations. I really loved what the Pies were about and what they had to say."

Lewis, who has never played football at any level, is expected to begin refined skills sessions and longer running programs in the coming months while Nankivell is currently rehabbing an ankle injury after post-season surgery.