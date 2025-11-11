Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of the second week of finals

Áine McDonagh with medical staff during the qualifying final between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Ikon Park on November 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN gun Aine McDonagh and captain Emily Bates are listed as tests for the Hawks' semi-final against Carlton on Saturday night.

Hawks forward McDonagh hurt her knee during the qualifying final loss to North Melbourne and underwent precautionary scans on Monday.

While those scans came back clear, McDonagh is no certainty to line up against the Blues at Ikon Park.

"It was a knee on knee contact, we scanned that on Monday out of an abundance of caution and thankfully that's come back with the knee structurally sound," Hawthorn AFLW high performance manager Aaron Kellett said.

"She's very sore, it was a significant contact so we'll look to manage that through the early part of this week and at this stage she'll be a test also for the weekend."

Looking to avoid a second consecutive straight-sets exit, the Hawks are also sweating on the fitness of Jasmine Fleming (groin) and Kaitlyn Ashmore (calf).

Emily Everist, meanwhile, will miss due to concussion.

In good news for the Hawks, Bates is on track to return from an SC joint injury, while ruck Lucy Wales has "progressed remarkably" and could be available for a preliminary final should Hawthorn progress that far.

Melbourne will be without star goalkicker Eden Zanker (concussion) for its semi-final against Adelaide on Saturday.

Adelaide youngster Brooke Boileau has been cleared of any serious injury after sustaining a heavy knock to her leg on Sunday.



The Crows midfielder was seen in distress on the sidelines during the club's 44-point win over St Kilda, but will be available for the meeting with the Demons.

Brisbane has the week off as it prepares for a home preliminary final, but key defender Jennifer Dunne has been cleared of any serious damage to her knee.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgia McKee Knee Season Updated: November 11, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Updated: November 11, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Updated: November 4, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaitlyn Ashmore Calf Test Emily Bates SC joint Test Lavinia Cox Ankle Season Emily Everist Concussion Concussion protocols Jasmine Fleming Groin Test Bridie Hipwell Leg Season Ainslie Kemp ACL Season Aine McDonagh Knee Test Elli Symonds Foot Season Lucy Wales Appendix 1-2 weeks Updated: November 11, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maeve Chaplin Hamstring TBC Sinead Goldrick Eye Test Jacinta Hose Back Inactive Olivia Purcell Knee Season Eden Zanker Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: November 11, 2025