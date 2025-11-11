Áine McDonagh with medical staff during the qualifying final between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Ikon Park on November 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN gun Aine McDonagh and captain Emily Bates are listed as tests for the Hawks' semi-final against Carlton on Saturday night.

Hawks forward McDonagh hurt her knee during the qualifying final loss to North Melbourne and underwent precautionary scans on Monday.

EVERY CLUB
Who's hanging up the boots? Your club's retiring players

While those scans came back clear, McDonagh is no certainty to line up against the Blues at Ikon Park.

"It was a knee on knee contact, we scanned that on Monday out of an abundance of caution and thankfully that's come back with the knee structurally sound," Hawthorn AFLW high performance manager Aaron Kellett said.

"She's very sore, it was a significant contact so we'll look to manage that through the early part of this week and at this stage she'll be a test also for the weekend."

Looking to avoid a second consecutive straight-sets exit, the Hawks are also sweating on the fitness of Jasmine Fleming (groin) and Kaitlyn Ashmore (calf).

19:24

TAGGED: Rowey says goodbye, Richmond’s ‘Silly Sunday’ is cut short

Tayla Harris makes a spicy appearance on Hosko’s Hot Seat, the girls get behind Scotty Gowans, and Em O’Driscoll fires up about ‘meh’ milestone celebrations.

Emily Everist, meanwhile, will miss due to concussion.

In good news for the Hawks, Bates is on track to return from an SC joint injury, while ruck Lucy Wales has "progressed remarkably" and could be available for a preliminary final should Hawthorn progress that far.

Melbourne will be without star goalkicker Eden Zanker (concussion) for its semi-final against Adelaide on Saturday.

NEWS
MATCH REVIEW: Hawk slapped with fine for behind play bump

Adelaide youngster Brooke Boileau has been cleared of any serious injury after sustaining a heavy knock to her leg on Sunday.

The Crows midfielder was seen in distress on the sidelines during the club's 44-point win over St Kilda, but will be available for the meeting with the Demons.

Brisbane has the week off as it prepares for a home preliminary final, but key defender Jennifer Dunne has been cleared of any serious damage to her knee.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgia McKee Knee Season
Updated: November 11, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Updated: November 11, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Updated: November 4, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaitlyn Ashmore Calf Test
Emily Bates SC joint Test
Lavinia Cox Ankle Season
Emily Everist Concussion Concussion protocols
Jasmine Fleming Groin Test
Bridie Hipwell Leg Season
Ainslie Kemp ACL Season
Aine McDonagh Knee Test
Elli Symonds Foot Season
Lucy Wales Appendix 1-2 weeks
Updated: November 11, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maeve Chaplin Hamstring TBC
Sinead Goldrick Eye Test
Jacinta Hose Back Inactive
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Eden Zanker Concussion Concussion protocols
Updated: November 11, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season
Mia King Knee 2 weeks
Eilish Sheerin Hamstring Test
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: November 4, 2025