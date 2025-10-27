Check out the latest retirees as they are announced

Maddy Collier in action during Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE CLASS of 2025 has started to form, with a handful of players having already hung up the boots

This piece will be updated as retirement announcements are made.

MADDY COLLIER (SYDNEY)

Former Sydney skipper Maddy Collier has announced her retirement at age 30.

An inaugural AFLW player with Greater Western Sydney, the hard-nosed utility played 47 games across 10 seasons, including a stint at West Coast when the Eagles first entered the competition.

She returned home to New South Wales for the Swans' debut season, captaining the team alongside Lauren Szigeti and Brooke Lochland.

Collier battled a wide array of injuries over her near-decade in the League, including a torn ACL and a few serious ankle issues.

"I've supported this club since I was a kid so to pull on the Swans guernsey was a real 'pinch me moment', and it was an incredible honour to be named co-captain in the first year," Collier said.

Maddy Collier in action during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"When I look back, I've probably spent more time here in rehab than I have playing, but it has taught me so much about being a good club person and given me an appreciation for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

"I'd like to thank Scott (Gowans, coach) and Kate (Mahony, head of footy) for bringing me here and the faith they put in me, as well as my mum for her unwavering support – I wouldn't be here without her.

"Being on this journey with the girls has been by far my favourite part. Their company and camaraderie will be the thing I'll miss the most, as it has been a pleasure to ride the highs and lows with them."

JODIE HICKS (RICHMOND)

Dual-sport athlete Hicks will hang up the boots at the end of the season.

Hicks, 28, previously played WBBL with Sydney Sixers, and has played 58 AFLW games across eight seasons, which included a mid-career break for a year when she lost her love of the game.

The tenacious defender started her career with Greater Western Sydney, moving to Richmond ahead of last season.

Jodie Hicks looks to handball under pressure during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I have been very lucky … I have made friends all over the world and had a lot of cool opportunities. It is something I never thought a little girl from Hay would be able to do," Hicks said.

"Coming to Richmond, I did not know if it was a really random move, but as soon as I walked in the door, it was the best thing that happened.

"Obviously, I still love playing footy, so I might just go tear up a local club, ideally, and play a bit of cricket. I have bloody loved it."